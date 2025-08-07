7 Beach Reads That Aren’t All Fluff

Summer is here, the sun is out, and beach season is upon us in full swing — and, with it, comes the age-old dilemma of finding the perfect beach read.

Often, when we think of a “beach read,” the mind jumps to cheesy rom-coms or simple thrillers. At the end of the day, we all want something engaging, easy, short, and simple to read while basking in the sun. While I by no means am a stranger to the classic rom-com (Emily Henry, anyone?), there are times when I want to read something a bit more profound and “literary” when taking a day to relax by the seaside.

So, if you’re ready to mix things up and bring a bit more substance to your beach bag without sacrificing fun or readability, you’re in the right place. Here are seven of my favorite recent beach reads that balance heart, complexity, and accessibility:

Night Swimmers – Roisin Maguire

Photo Credit: Amazon

Set in Ballybrady, a coastal village in Northern Ireland, Night Swimmers follows the story of a man grieving the recent loss of a child and the recent separation of his wife. After going to a small coastal town for what was meant to be a long weekend getaway, he ends up caught in the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown. He must remain in the town, facing his awkward position as an outsider in a very insular community.

The plot is calm, and the main beauty and intrigue of the novel comes from its languid and poetic prose and introspective reflections on life, love, and grief interspersed throughout the narrative. Set in a coastal town, the sea features heavily as a symbol throughout the novel, and the beautiful descriptions of water, coastal life, and slowing down amidst the pandemic make it the perfect beach read for anyone seeking an easy-to-read yet very lyrical novel for a seaside escape.

Martyr! – Kaveh Akbar

Image Credit: Amazon

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar is the perfect read for anyone looking for simple yet beautifully profound prose, rich with complex themes and quiet contemplation. Centered on the story of a first-generation American, the novel explores existentialism, spiritual and religious affiliation, cultural identity, and the search for belonging in the wake of deep personal grief.

While the subject matter might not seem like the most obvious choice for a beach read, the writing is incredibly readable, and the plot is deeply engaging. It immediately draws the reader into the interior world of its protagonist. The plot comes with twists and turns that make it hard to put down; an essential quality in any good beach read.

The novel handles contemplative and philosophical themes without alienating the reader, making Akbar’s writing accessible without being overly dense. Martyr! offers an immersive and introspective experience that will leave you pondering as you stare off into the waves.

Anxious People – Frederick Backman

Photo Credit: Amazon

Looking for a simple, yet feel-good novel to throw in your beach bag? Anxious People by Fredrik Backman is a heartwarming and comedic novel that explores the complexities and interconnectedness of the human experience. The novel is short and sweet, the story is fun and slightly absurd, and the plot involves twists and turns that keep the reader wanting to learn more.

Backman’s writing is light and accessible, making it easy to follow even if you’re half-distracted by the chaos of the beach. Despite the humble simplicity of its prose, the story itself packs quite the emotional punch. Its charming, wholesome take on human relationships and the importance of community will warm your heart and brighten your beach day in all the right ways.

Whether you’re looking to laugh, cry, or just feel a little better about humanity, Anxious People is a delightful, feel-good choice that is guaranteed to leave you with a smile on a sunny beach day.

Tender is the Night – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Photo Credit: Tender is the Night

Looking for a hint of luxury to match your vacation moodboard? Set on the dazzling French Riviera in the late 1920s, Tender Is the Night by F. Scott Fitzgerald is a dreamy, tragic tale of glamour, love, and unraveling lives. At its center is a young American actress navigating the complexities of fame, mental health, and romantic entanglements — all while immersed in the glittering world of American aristocrats abroad.

Best paired with an Aperol Spritz and a statement pair of sunglasses, this novel is perfect for fans of The Great Gatsby who want something equally stylish but a touch more melancholic. With poetic descriptions of the Mediterranean coast, flirtations among the fabulously wealthy, and an undercurrent of emotional depth, Tender Is the Night is ideal for those beach days when you want an escapist with a hint of heartbreak and glamour.

To the Lighthouse – Virginia Woolf

Photo Credit: To the Lighthouse

To the Lighthouse is one of Virginia Woolf’s most renowned works and a standout example of her modernist style. The novel follows the Ramsay family and their guests during two visits to their summer home on the Isle of Skye in Scotland; one before World War I and one after.

Throughout the novel, Woolf touches on themes of time, art, beauty, relationships, and the meaning of life through her stream-of-consciousness writing style, allowing the reader to fall deep into the interior lives of its characters. The slow and seemingly mundane plot is part of its brilliance, bringing the lyricism of Woolf’s prose to the forefront.

This novel is perfect for readers who appreciate beautiful writing, philosophical reflection, and longs for a seaside escape off the Scottish coast.

Homegoing – Yaa Gyasi

Photo Credit: Amazon



Looking for a beach read that’s not just entertaining but truly meaningful? Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi is a brilliant choice. Spanning continents and generations, this sweeping debut novel examines the ancestry of two half-sisters from 18th-century Ghana, one sold into slavery, the other married off to a British colonizer, all the way to modern-day America.

The themes are weighty—colonialism, slavery, trauma, identity—but Gyasi’s writing is beautifully vivid and emotionally resonant, immediately pulling the readers into its world. Because it follows a split-narrative structure, each chapter reads like its own story, making it ideal for picking up and putting down between dips into the ocean or sunbathing naps.

If you’re in the mood for something that feeds both heart and mind, Homegoing is the kind of powerful, beautifully written novel that is both engaging and deeply important.

The Awakening – Kate Chopin

Photo Credit: Amazon

If you’re looking for a beach read that reads like a classic novel, but without being overly dense or long, then The Awakening by Kate Chopin is a timeless choice. Set along the Louisiana Gulf Coast at the turn of the 20th century, this short novel follows the sexual, emotional, and intellectual awakening of Edna Pontellier as she discovers a world beyond the roles expected of her as a wife and mother.

Chopin’s prose is elegant and spare, and the story still feels modern in its exploration of freedom, femininity, and identity. While it may not be a breezy rom-com, it’s the kind of reflective, emotionally resonant read that suits a quiet moment by the sea and inspires self-reflection.

With its coastal setting, sultry summer atmosphere, and themes of self-discovery, desire, and rebellion, The Awakening is the perfect beach read.

Take the time off to explore!

While there is nothing wrong with the classic easy beach read, I hope you give these reads a try if you’re looking to shake things up this summer. For me, the joy of summer reading is that we have a bit more time to explore genres, stories, and themes that we might not always gravitate towards. I hope that some of these stories resonate, and that the literary genius of these authors inspire you to broaden your literary horizon — whether it be for the summer or future.