Reading For Resistance: What BookTok’s Latest Titles Say about Creating Change

During times of crisis, authors have taken to writing books, folktales, poems, essays, and more to discuss political resistance and social unrest. Since we have BookTok, we now have access to titles on political unrest and making change in uncertain times. With this, we reflect, asking, what do these books and their authors have to say about our world?

When the world is in distress, authors put their thoughts down and write about what’s happening around them. Many novels touch on topics such as racism, sexism, misogyny, feminism, & LGBTQIA+ issues. Topics of war, governmental overreach, fears of a dictator, fascist ideology, authoritarianism, and oppression shed light on current societal standings. Stories unite the themes of life and humanity that we experience, which are reflected in what we read.

Books are a part of resisting. Reading other people’s thoughts and experiences opens us up to the stories we didn’t know we were a part of. The resistance to fascist oppression can often lead to discomfort. Understanding how our systems historically are set up to hurt people, despite the discomfort, is crucial.

Why be political? Can we just avoid it?

BookTok has been alive with conversations about politics. The conversation surrounding whether or not politics is inherently a part of the community has led to much debate on safe spaces. Some people believe BookTok should be a safe space for everyone without bringing real life into it. Are reading spaces meant for only wholesome discussions about the books innocent enough? It certainly seems that way to some.

However, the truth is that reading is political, and books are too. Pretending that books aren’t political is a harmful mindset that stunts change and keeps oppression in power. Marginalized communities can’t escape political discussions, as their mere existence is political. To create change, you must stay educated and aware of political discourse and be a better ally to others. Separating books from politics is not only impossible, but dangerous. In a video, Kevin Norman explains how books are inherently political for marginalized folks and the importance of others speaking up for them.

It is a privilege to be able to ignore oppression. When it isn’t happening to you, it can seem less important to recognize and fight against. However, for those who experience it firsthand, it is overwhelming and impossible to ignore. Oppression can’t be stopped if you ignore the parts that make you uncomfortable. Resistance is choosing to say the uncomfortable parts out loud because they need to be said.

Identifying fascism, dictators, and bigotry

Many characterizations of the Trump presidency and MAGA fan base are reminiscent of fascism. The Trump administration certainly looks to authoritarian governments with admiration. Understanding such regimes from the inside is crucial to resist the worst that is happening in the US.

How to Spot a Fascist by Umberto Eco

How to Spot a Fascist by Umberto Eco. Credit: Amazon

How to Spot a Fascist by Umberto Eco is based on the author’s upbringing in the Mussolini-led dictatorship in Italy. Having grown up in a fascist-run Italy, Eco uses his life’s experiences to dispel myths, creating a checklist for everyday people to keep track of the rise of fascism. The fourteen criteria he shares help to identify if anyone, from an elected official to a loved one, is a fascist. Umberto Eco’s list helps people uncover the veil of deception, replacing it with the clarity of reality. Creating change requires us to fix many of our systems that are set up to fail people and keep fascism in power.

The Trump phobia of difference in others that focuses on race, gender, sexuality, weakness, or disability is fascist in nature. A repeated use of Orwellian language to distort, harm, and discourage critical thinking is also a noted part. An obsession over conspiracy theories, rejection of modernism, and belief that learning is regression, not advancement, are all signs of fascism.

The administration has already severely cut funding to public news organizations like PBS, NPR, and WFUV because of criticisms of the administration’s abuse of power. Resistance to the Trump administration’s false views of news organizations is crucial. In fascism, the free press doesn’t exist, allowing whatever the government and its supporters say to be true; we have to fight for the press to stay free.

LGBTQIA+ and feminist issues throughout history

A distributed 1940s Bible with a verse retranslated to replace the word child with the word man is the origin of most modern anti-LGBTQIA+ activism. The verse “thou shall not lay with man” led to long-term harm, with queer people being likened to pedophiles.

The Catholic Church was evading accusations of child abuse; this redirection allowed these accusations to disappear for a time. The patriarchy uses division to hold power over all women. When you disenfranchise one sect of women, you put all of them at risk. Pinning women against each other, seeing who is the realest or most deserving of equality, perpetuates oppression and repels resistance.

Outrage by Ellen Jones

Outrage by Ellen Jones. Credit: Amazon

Ellen Jones’s Outrage is a deep dive into the history of LGBTQIA+ related issues in the UK and the US. In her book, Jones gives a scathing review of LGBTQIA+ issues as she divulges the history of queer life and society faced by the community throughout history. Outrage doesn’t just mince words, but it calls out blatant misinformation. Jones highlights historical cases of violence to showcase how the community not only faced attempted erasure but also survived through it. Outrage becomes more than just a book but a form of resistance, calling out the continued homophobia and fascism that continues to breathe air into the fire of anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric.

Anti-LGBTQIA+ activists still use queer people as a scapegoat for child abuse, despite many instances of the opposite being true. Many outspoken anti-LGBTQIA+ activists who call queer people pedophiles have been arrested for insidious crimes against children. Disrupting this narrative, calling out the lies and hypocrisy, is a step against oppression and in forming a resistance.

The Feminist Killjoy Handbook by Sara Ahmed

Feminist Killjoy Handbook by Sara Ahmed. Credit: Amazon

The Feminist Killjoy Handbook by Sara Ahmed discusses calling out casual bigotry for the survival against it. Ahmed uses her book as a guide for creating practical change as a feminist by getting in the way of the bigotry itself. In doing so, she relays the slippery way that bigotry eludes accountability and the sticky way it stays where it isn’t punished. The handbook teaches calling out bigotry by disrupting the silence; it needs to be powerful. By knowing how to counteract harmful discourse and knowing when to be a killjoy, Ahmed helps readers resist sexism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, and racism.

Bigotry is a snowball rolling down a mountain, getting bigger on the way down. One-off comments turn into full-blown stigma unless properly resisted. Letting things go isn’t an option. It allows microaggressions to get solidified into people’s minds, leading to a struggle fighting them later. Bigotry counts on the silence of the privileged not discrediting hate.

Knowing when to fight and when to rest

Rest is important for fighting oppression. Not only for the recharge of energy, rest is a powerful tool for creating change. It helps for the meditative work that it takes for individuals to stop fascism. When we focus on the constant drudgery of life, we forget what it’s all about: living. When rested, we better support our communities, we do more good work to fight the oppressive systems in our lives.

Rest is a rejection of the constant capitalist machine of our world. Even if only temporarily, it disrupts the power that oppressive systems have over us. Resting is powerful; it’s ours to have and enjoy. To create freedom, to resist, you need to rest.

Rest Is Resistance by Tracy Hersey

Rest is Resistance by Tricia Hersey. Credit: Amazon

In Rest is Resistance by Tricia Hersey, the author discusses how rest is a form of rebellion. The book unpacks capitalism, racism, and white supremacy, while connecting them to racist violence, labor exploitation, the history of enslavement, and health disparities. Secondly, the manifesto reveals how trauma, grief, and exhaustion impact facets of life in the modern day. Hersey explains how rest is protest to oppressive systems and how resting is a form of creating change.

By using what we learn from books about oppression to band together, we can take back the power that the system attempts to take from us. Being supportive of our black and brown neighbors strengthens our communities against further harm from fascism. We are stronger together, and that is what fascism fears the most.

What’s race got to do with it?

Race and racial violence are interconnected to how people view themselves and each other. Historically, white people had much more constant power over non-white people. Decades of fighting for equality for others threaten this coping mechanism that white people, generationally, had to feel superior.

White bodies have historically policed people of color to conform to a desired aesthetic to survive. Ads for hair straightening and skin lightening products targeted at black women in the twentieth century encouraged women of color to conform to the norm, which was white.

Homophobia and transphobia are rampant in some black communities due to generational fears of AIDS, violence, and repeated failures of the justice system to protect children of color from predators. Continued anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric only perpetuates the harm, though, as many predators end up being white, Christian, anti-LGBTQIA+ activists and not queer people themselves. Honoring the black trans women who fought for LGBTQIA+ rights, yet were given little to no inclusion, is an important first step in fighting racism, homophobia, and transphobia.

Sexuality, gender, and race

In early feminism, white cisgender women led the movement, excluding black, LGBTQIA+, and underprivileged women. It was an unspoken belief that feminism was for the privileged, so those without need did not apply. In LGBTQIA+ communities, black lesbians, trans men, and trans women are still often left out of conversations, while also experiencing violence at a higher rate.

White women need to speak out against microaggressions and legislation that statistically affect people of color inherently in their day-to-day lives. The privilege we hold is real, and our voices can be the ones to break the glass ceiling for all women, if we try. Anti-LGBTQIA+ activists argue that queerness is new and unnatural, but these identities have existed as long as people have.

Indigenous tribes historically accepted queer members, even believing trans and nonbinary people were closer to God, often making them high priests and shamans. Historically, it was Catholic colonizers of the ‘New World’ who rejected these beliefs. Indigenous men are bullied for their sacred long hair, which, historically, residential schools cut during “reeducation programs” that caused generational damage to indigenous communities across North America. Forcing assimilation on the indigenous not only included giving up their culture but also their LGBTQIA+ siblings.

Reading for connection and liberation

Reading is now more rebellious than ever before. There are so many ways to read, write, and talk about books and their real-life themes. Going to the library is a great form of resistance, as it supports one of your community’s most crucial spaces for learning, social services, and other gatherings. Libby is a great free resource that provides audiobooks without leaving the house while supporting your local library.

Shutterstock/Ground Picture

Reading is fundamental to continuing the fight against fascist ideologies, bigotry, and stigma. Staying informed on important and relevant topics improves your ability to form a resistance, fight misinformation, and microaggressions. To learn how to fight white fragility, have productive conversations amid bigotry, and create meaningful change, just pick up a book. Learning about LGBTQIA+ and queer people, BIPOC, women, and other marginalized identities helps to support them.

Don’t be afraid to call out casual bigotry, letting the snowball get bigger only creates a problem for us to deal with. We need to protect each other and ourselves. Be an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community and the queer people you love, support the different kinds of women in your life, and fight fascist ideologies and bigotry. Go rest, go join the resistance, go fight, and go read. So start reading and reject oppression to create change. It just might be the thing that saves us.