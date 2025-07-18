One Book We Should All Read to Improve Our Friendships

I read a book that completely changed my perspective on communication in friendships: It is Nonviolent Communication by Marshall Rosenberg. As a friend with an avoidant attachment style, it made me realise that other people’s words and actions are never the cause of our emotions.

Recently, I opened Instagram and realised that one of my closest friends had blocked me. There was no warning. No argument. He had simply disappeared. “Why did my friend suddenly block me?” I exclaimed. I scoured Reddit, TikTok, and various blogs in search of a reasonable explanation.

But most friendships don’t end without a reason. In my case, we never argued. Maybe that’s the problem. I now realise that some of the things I didn’t say drove people away from me.

Let’s talk about it.

Why We Say Hurtful Things

“You don’t care about me at all.”

“You’re so selfish.”

“You’re so boring. No wonder your friends don’t want to talk to you.”

“You stay at home all day. You’re wasting your education.”

We may have heard of comments like these before from friends, or we have said them to ourselves. When faced with situations that trigger an emotional response, most people react in one of four ways:

We blame others.

We blame ourselves.

We try to understand the other person’s needs.

We recognise our own needs and express them.

Blaming others and blaming oneself are the most common reactions. Trying to understand the needs of others or clearly expressing one’s own needs requires more awareness and practice. This is where Nonviolent Communication (NVC) comes into play.

It teaches us a skill: how to identify our true needs and positively express them. NVC presents a bold idea: What others say or do is never the source of our emotions. This doesn’t mean emotions are bad. It means emotions come from within, from unmet and unexpressed needs.

This approach isn’t limited to language. It helps us focus on the needs behind the words. It teaches us to pause and ask ourselves: Which of my needs are not being met? What do I truly want right now?

It Began in Childhood

Although Nonviolent Communication doesn’t directly reference attachment theory, I found it helpful to explore these areas as a way to better understand why we often default to harmful language, whether directed at others or ourselves.

These patterns don’t just appear out of nowhere. They usually have roots in how we learned to connect with others early in life.

In the 1950s, British psychologist John Bowlby developed the attachment theory. He believed that the way we form bonds with other people, whether friends, partners, or strangers, has its roots in the love and attention we experience in childhood.

Later, psychologist Mary Ainsworth developed through attachment style to the “Strange Situation Experiment” to observe the emotional reactions of infants when they are separated from their mothers for a short time, encounter strangers and are reunited with their mothers. These initial reactions then helped researchers understand the emotional patterns of adults.

Some infants cried but quickly calmed down when comforted by their mothers. Others showed the same interest in their mothers and strangers, without showing any particular attachment to their mothers. Still others behaved unusually when their mothers returned.

These reactions were not random. They revealed different attachment styles, a set of behavioural patterns that children adopt in their interpersonal relationships to ensure their safety. Over time, these patterns can continue into adulthood.

The Strange Situation acts as a mirror that reflects how adults love. You can imagine the mother in the experiment as someone very important to you as an adult, such as your best friend or partner.

Avoidant children appear calm when their caregiver leaves. They get along well with strangers. When their caregiver returns, they don’t show much need. But deep down, they are very stressed when their caregiver leaves. They just hide it. This is how it can feel with someone who has an avoidant attachment style. You are important to them, but you don’t always feel it.

Anxious children, on the other hand, show their joy when their caregiver returns and then push them away again. This is how you may feel when you are with someone who has an anxious attachment style. You are important to them. But when they need you, they may push you away.

Sometimes this defensive behaviour escalates into emotional manipulation. People try to control others: they express their needs in a familiar way, even if it makes them unhappy.

In Nonviolent Communication, these patterns occur when we express our needs in a “tragic” way, accompanied by accusations, attacks, blame, or withdrawal. This distracts us. We stop listening. We forget to ask ourselves, “What do I really need right now?”

Understanding this is the first step. Once you recognise this pattern, you can gain confidence and learn to break old patterns and communicate with your loved ones using positive language.

Here are some suggestions:

If you think “You’re always late” is just a statement of fact, we may have a different perspective. I would prefer to say, “You were 20 minutes later than our agreed-upon time.”

If you think calling someone “lazy” is harmless, we may have a different perspective. I would prefer to say, “You slept until noon three days this week.”

If you said, “You’re the smartest person in the group,” sounds like a fact, we may have a different perspective. I prefer to say, “I really appreciate your explanation of the algebra problem in the lecture. I was stuck on the third question, but after hearing your explanation, I finally understood how to solve it.”

If you think “You never care about my feelings” sounds like emotional honesty, we may have a different perspective. I would prefer to say, I would rather say, “When I told you about the argument I had with my parents, you started talking about your last argument with your parents. That made me feel sad, and I want you to know how I felt when I told you about it.”

The above is a simple application of nonviolent communication, which illustrates the difference between comments and factual language. Nonviolent communication begins with four simple steps:

Observe, don’t comment

Express your feelings

Connect your feelings to your needs

Make a request and tell the other person what you want them to do.

The above explains the difference between observation and comment in the first step.

In short, commentative language is often very general and can easily trigger defensive reactions in others. Factual language, on the other hand, looks like writing essays. It does not make others feel uncomfortable. Nonviolent communication encourages us to use factual language more frequently.

Once we understand the difference between observing and commenting, we may wonder how to make requests.

Rosenberg’s book provides a sentence structure that allows you to clearly express your feelings without blaming the other person: “When you… I feel… This makes me realise…”

“When you asked me to send more photos, I felt a little pressured. This makes me realise that I want to understand how you felt when you made that request.”

“When you told me you wanted me to record a video, I felt pressured. This made me realise that I would like to know how you felt when you made that request.”

These small changes help transform emotional tension into understanding. You are not blaming anyone, but sharing your inner world and inviting others to connect with you. This approach can awaken your empathy.

The good news is that you don’t have to strive for perfect communication. The moment you open your mouth to speak, you have already made progress.

If you want to learn, start from a safe place—with your parents, close friends, or someone you trust. Try this pattern in conversations and gain some initial experience.

Thoughts on the Future

Since its first publication in 1999, Marshall Rosenberg’s book, Nonviolent Communication: A Language That Heals All Wounds, has sold over a million copies worldwide and been translated into more than 30 languages.

The book is widely used in schools, therapy, prisons, workplaces, and even peace initiatives in conflict zones. Today, it is considered a classic in the fields of empathic communication and emotional intelligence.

It is important to note that nonviolent communication (NVC) does not dictate who you should stay in touch with. However, if you choose to stay in touch with important people in your life, it is a way to build bridges.

Furthermore, not all readers will find these concepts easy to understand. Some readers find these concepts too abstract or idealistic. One blogger wrote: “It took us nearly 2 years to understand the book, because we are slow and it is definitely ‘out there.’ Here we are now, all alone again..”

Another reader questioned the central message: “I am not totally sure, but I think that the praise for performance can be violent in the sense that it sets an expectation that the person needs to live up to in order to be accepted or viewed as worthy. “

This is not a book that can be understood and mastered overnight. If you read it as a teenager or in your twenties, it may take you five years or more to fully internalise its concepts and apply them. That’s perfectly normal. The key is to take your time.

I recommend this book because, as someone with an avoidant attachment style, nonviolent communication has given me something unexpected: a practical way to express myself. I took the first step to communicate with my parents and friends.

After reading the book and trying to apply the methods, I noticed some subtle changes. I found it easier to express my feelings and was less afraid of being misunderstood. In a way, I feel like I’m slowly moving in a safer direction: I’m building stronger relationships.

However, I don’t think I’m “cured.” It’s not a miracle cure. But I recommend this book simply because it gave me a new tool. A tool that can help people like me, and perhaps others, communicate more honestly, build better friendships, and move forward.