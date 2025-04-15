Is BookTok Promoting Anti-Intellectualism, or Are We Just Being Pretentious?

BookTok has always blended fun and controversy, but lately, the tone has shifted. What began as a space for discussing books and sharing recommendations has evolved into something more complex: a place where we question how we engage with what we read.

The debate has expanded beyond discussions of tropes and genres to whether we’ve “dumbed down” reading for the masses. Are we reading for meaning, or are we simply chasing the next quick fix?

At the heart of this debate is the tension between those who want books to be a space for fun and those who believe it should remain a platform for depth and intellectual engagement.

Why we love BookTok, and why we criticize it

It’s no secret that BookTok has had a huge impact on the world of reading. You can’t walk into a bookstore today without spotting an “As Seen on BookTok” table. It’s a community where people share their love for books, give recommendations, and discuss everything from bookish hot takes to favorite tropes.

When BookTok blew up during the quarantine, it offered people a sense of connection. Many found comfort in reading when the world outside felt uncertain. Bookstores that were struggling saw a major boost as BookTok drove sales and reignited excitement around books. It also opened the door for indie authors, providing them with a platform they wouldn’t have had otherwise. TikTok made it easier for authors to connect directly with readers—bypassing traditional publishers—and allowed conversations about books to unfold more organically, with readers deciding what truly mattered.

What made BookTok special was how it transformed reading into a social experience. People could talk about their favorite books, join trending challenges, or listen to passionate explanations of why others loved, or hated, a particular story. Books weren’t just something to read alone anymore. In a way, BookTok became the world’s largest book club.

However, this popularity has not come without downsides. As BookTok grew, so did the criticism about how people discussed books. While it made reading more fun and accessible, many started questioning how the community engaged with literature, raising concerns about whether it was contributing to an anti-intellectual approach to books.

While these kinds of summaries aren’t new to BookTok, the reaction to the video and the shared frustration about reducing books to simple tropes clearly showed how people felt. In fact, these posts didn’t start a new debate, but they did bring up an ongoing one about whether BookTok is contributing to a growing anti-intellectualism in how we approach books.

The anti-intellectualism debate: are we dumbing down reading?

The frustration with the simplicity of BookTok discussions had been building. However, it wasn’t until a viral video from a BookTok creator that the issue truly caught attention. She pointed out the rise of anti-intellectualism in the community. According to her, BookTok had changed, moving away from honest book discussions and focusing more on flashy, oversimplified content.



In her video, she explains how BookTok often focuses on catchy tropes instead of digging deeper into books. Trends such as “enemies to lovers” and “strong female protagonists” tend to simplify complex stories. The creator also expresses concern that this shift has caused people to engage with books on a surface level, rather than encouraging thoughtful conversation.

The shift toward surface-level engagement

Her frustration wasn’t just about the simplicity. She also worried about how these trends affected the publishing world. She warned that if publishers and bookstores kept focusing on viral buzzwords, they might lose more meaningful literature. The shift toward quick entertainment over deeper content seemed to change how people valued and discussed books.

Her video quickly gained attention, amassing over 2 million views. It sparked a wave of reactions from both BookTok users and creators. Many shared their agreement, posting countless stitches, duets, and even full YouTube videos discussing her points in-depth. This response signaled that her concerns weren’t isolated, they were widely felt within the community. People started noticing the same trends she had highlighted the oversimplification of books and the shift in how people discussed and consumed literature.

Furthermore, as the conversation grew, it became clear that readers were worried about the shift in how books were consumed. Eventually, people began bragging about skimming books or only reading the dialogue. They dismissed the slower, more reflective parts of books—like descriptions or inner monologues—as boring or unnecessary.

The impact of instant gratification on reading

Instant gratification became a major factor in how people approached books. Many readers admitted that if a book didn’t hook them right away, they’d drop it. This trend pointed to a bigger shift in how people experienced books. Instead of being a space for deeper thinking or personal reflection, reading became more about fast, easy consumption.

This shift signals a larger change in how people view reading. It’s becoming less about personal growth or intellectual engagement and more about quick content consumption. People are seeking instant rewards, and they often treat books as something to consume quickly, rather than a medium for deep thought or reflection. Many worry that if this trend continues, publishers might prioritize viral trends over more substantial content.

Can’t people just read for fun?

On the other side, some readers simply want to enjoy their books without diving into deeper conversations. For them, BookTok can be an escape from stress, a source of joy, and a way to reconnect with their love of stories. They aren’t necessarily looking for philosophical insight or ideas that shift their worldview. Sometimes, a book is enough if it makes someone laugh, cry, or stay up late turning the pages.

This side of the debate argues that there’s no single right way to engage with literature. Many push back against the idea that reading always needs to be serious or intellectual. They question the assumption that meaningful engagement has to involve deep analysis or academic-style critique. Instead, they often focus on humorous, casual conversations about how a book relates to their lives. These elements feel personal and fun, and that’s what draws them in.

Critics sometimes describe this approach as a sign of growing anti-intellectualism in reading culture. But supporters of this style of engagement see it differently. They argue that connecting with books on an emotional or entertaining level isn’t opposed to intellectual thought—it’s just a different way of experiencing stories. Still, concerns about anti-intellectualism continue to shape the conversation, raising questions about how we define thoughtful reading in the first place.

Understanding the appeal of BookTok

Much of BookTok’s appeal lies in how it invites people into conversations about books without the pressure to be overly analytical. The most popular videos tend to be short, emotional and often focused on surface-level aspects of a book.

While some see this style of content as simplistic or even a representation of anti-intellectualism, it suits TikTok’s fast-paced attention-driven format. For many, it makes reading feel easier to get into, especially if they haven’t read in a while. These BookTokers tend to talk about how a book made them feel, what characters they related to, or which tropes stood out. It’s less about reviewing the book and more about sharing a moment or reaction that might catch someone’s interest. This kind of content has wide appeal and helps books reach people who might not otherwise hear about them.

That said, this approach doesn’t reflect how every reader connects with books. TikTok’s algorithm tends to favor content that simplifies or dramatizes stories, which isn’t always a full picture of what the book is. But for many, this entry point is enough to get them reading—and sometimes, that’s what matters most.

Closing thoughts

BookTok has sparked real conversation about what reading should look like—and that’s not a bad thing. Some worry that reducing books to trends and tropes oversimplifies stories and encourages surface-level engagement. They argue that thoughtful reading deserves more space online and that not every book should be treated like quick content.

At the same time, BookTok has brought energy and excitement back to reading for many people. It has helped casual readers reconnect with books and introduced new ones to the habit entirely. Discussing tropes or emotional reactions might not offer deep analysis, but it does make books feel approachable, even fun.

Both perspectives raise valid points. Serious engagement with literature is important—it keeps books meaningful and helps ideas last. But so is reading for enjoyment, escape, or connection. These approaches don’t have to compete.

There’s room for both thoughtful discussion and lighthearted excitement in the book world. BookTok shows how reading can adapt, grow, and reach people in new ways. When both sides of this conversation are respected, the reading culture as a whole becomes stronger.

