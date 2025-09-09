BookTok Romantasies Are Turning People’s Heads and Here’s Why

Romantasy is a beloved sub-genre of romance novels, mixing love stories, fantastical settings, magical creatures, and supernatural elements. Is it just the love stories that we’re after, the thrill of fantasy, or something else that we seek?

Why romantasies?

What makes romantasy such a popular genre? Is reading about wild creatures and worlds unlike our own that much better than traditional romance? People tend to seek out a bit of magic with our real life experiences. Some prefer fantasty nothing like our lives, while others seek realism with magic to emphasize humanity and emotions of love. We all could stand to feel more magical in our lives, and these novels seem to give that to us.

Among the popular romantasy BookTok topics, the discussion of the different kinds of romance novels that cross over with fantasy has been taking place. There are three sub-genres: romantic fantasy, fantasy romance (or romantasy), and fantasy with the romance as the sub plot. In bookbaddiebri’s Tiktok, she describes the differences of each while giving examples of contemporary books to match. Whether a story is a romantic fantasy, a fantasy with a romance subplot, or a romantasy, they give readers something. That ‘something’ is key to why these stories are so popular.

Romantasy novels are especially popular in times of social divide and unrest. People turn to stories that reflect our experiences while taking us out of our world for a moment. Our world is sometimes scarier than fiction, and these stories make us feel seen while escaping what makes us feel insignificant and scared. Stories give us what we can’t give ourselves in the moment, closure and peace of what is known. It makes sense among the rise of tensions that romantasies are seeing another rise in popularity.

Readers who are in a transitional time of life tend to cling to stories that give them hope for the future. Gen Z is climbing out of childhood, graduating college, and journeying into the world of adulthood. Seeking out elements of fantasy from childhood and searching for love and relationships as adults all come into play in romance fantasy. Healing from trauma, discovering new love, finding your place, and stepping into your future self are all important elements of these stories.

The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen

The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy takes place in a fantastical world of magical animals, demigods, undead zombie creatures, and the wilds of an untamed nature. Hart is a keeper of dead bodies as well as reanimated ones, and Mercy is an undertaker tasked with preparing the bodies for burial. The world relies on their cooperation yet they can’t stand each other, until Hart begins sending anonymous letters to vent about his troubles. This begins a kinship between the two, who each anonymously share their woes and find unexpected comfort in the other. In book_reviews_kill’s video, he describes how the various elements work in tandem to create very human feelings in an inhuman world.

The island is an extremely different world from our own, with magical and supernatural creatures like zombies and talking animals. The inhabitants of the world are mysterious and wild, but all are layered, and more than what they seem. Hart, Mercy, and even the zombies all evolve over time to reveal complex layers of character. Hart and Mercy discover secrets about the undead bodies that reveal they are more than just reanimated corpses. The way the world and its inhabitants are intertwined with one another is a meaningful twist that ties into the romance.

Hart and Mercy can’t stand each other, at first, even though they have to work closely. This results in their nicknames for each other, Hart-less and Merciless, which become a love-hate greeting for them. Hart puts up a wall out of grief, and Mercy has no time for Hart’s attitude with all her identity and family problems. In their anonymous letters as they pour their feelings out, not knowing who the reader is, they are being vulnerable allows them to see who they really are. Over time the romance grows and becomes a kinship of sorts between two people who are broken but healing.

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

The Seven Year Slip is a realism fantasy romance, the world much more like our own, with the magical elements are different than traditional fantasy. Main character Clementine is grieving the loss of her aunt, who Clementine inherits a special apartment from. One day she discovers the apartment has a slip in time when she meets a previous inhabitant, Iwan, from seven years prior. Later in the present they meet, sharing a romance layered with sentimental nostalgia and grief after loss. In beanchambers’s BookTok review, she explains that what the book lacks in fantastical world building, it makes up for in perspective, magic, and deep emotional connection that rivals time and space.

Clementine knows her late aunt’s apartment well, having heard the stories of its magic, but never experiencing it herself. Nestled in the heart of a bustling city, it is truly a special place that Clementine knows well. While settling into her new home, Clementine wakes up one day to Iwan, a man she has never met. The apartment and world she wakes up to is the same, but from seven years in the past. The world itself beyond this time loop is quite ordinary, the magic elevating the plot of grief and loss with perspective.

Clementine is in an awkward place, she is experiencing identity and career crisis, the loss of her aunt, and now a mysterious man is in her apartment. Iwan is a dish washer, who dreams of being a chef while living in his mom’s friend’s apartment for the summer until he finds his own place. When the two meet, they share an instant connection, spending the entire day together in the apartment’s seven year slip. The two discuss life, grief and loss, as well as what they want in the world. Both feel a sense of idleness, and through intimate discussions of their inner feelings they learn to go after what they want.

What do these stories give us

One of romantasy’s biggest flexes is empathic, magical women who seek to make the world a better place as they heal. Many readers of romance novels and romantasy books tend to be empathic. Women using their magic for the forces of good gives a level of autonomy and power to readers. Mercy learns to honor her power by being who she needs to be, and Clementine’s magic apartment brings her on a journey of self discovery as well. This is perhaps something we all need, and in _itsamandanicole’s Tiktok she explains this concept in greater detail.

Another popular part of romantasies is the concept of second chances after trauma, loss, and grief. Clementine lost her aunt and Hart lost his mom, and both of them are able to heal from their grief and find love in Iwan and Mercy. Iwan and Mercy experience loss and grief, and both find peace in their lives. These stories offer healing that inspires people to push forward. Romantasies teach us that life doesn’t have to be perfect to be rich with light, love, and community.

Romantasies tend to deal with hard emotions mixed in with the extraordinary, supernatural, and magical elements. Among these feelings are feelings of doubt about yourself and your place in the world, existential dread, and worthlessness. Male romantasy characters defy toxic masculinity, hypermachismo, and emotional unavailabiliy. Some are like Hart, loudly grumpy, others like Iwan, quietly listening, but they have a wide depth of emotions. These characters benefit everyone, not just women, but also men who reject toxic masculinity can feel unrepresented in romance.

The impact of romantasy on readers

Fantasy romance novels fill three needs of readers: escape, empowerment of self, and hope after grief. In both books, the characters go through a wide range of traumas, and falter, but they persevere. Each couple’s journey involves death, internal struggle, existential dread, and uncertainty of life. At the end, the characters understand themselves, their place in the world, love themselves, and find purpose in their lives.

The characters experience grief, guilt, and loss, but over time they learn to heal and come into their own. The female characters are empowered through healing to use their own magic to make their and other people’s lives better. The male characters overcome existential dread, find their meaning to life, and learn to understand and express their feelings.

Romantasy novels may seem frivolous to some, but there is much more meaning in the fantasty and magic. These stories and authors are also far from the only popular ones, as fellow Trill writer Lilly Wright explains in her article Like Sarah J. Maas? Read these 6 Books to Fill Your Romantasy Craving. The characters feel real even if they aren’t, and their worlds feel real despite whatever magic may be within them. The experiences of the characters remain potent to readers because they feel like real people experiencing them firsthand. It’s why we turn the page, buy the books, and work to heal ourselves: because it’s important… because it’s human.