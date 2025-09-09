Are #BookTok Books Lacking Creativity to Become Popular?

Reading slumps can be tricky, and finding the right book can be a challenge. Perhaps you’d like to try the latest trending book. But when you realize that the plot is predictable and the characters aren’t engaging, you’re back to square one. So, why do the latest #BookTok books seem to be lacking creativity? Is it just to make a quick buck?

Let me preface by saying that I have thoroughly enjoyed many of these books, and they are definitely worth a read. However, a vast majority of the books that are trending on #BookTok seem to be copies of the same generic stories, as opposed to older, more classic novels that have original plots and characters. The writing also seems to use simpler language, perhaps to appeal to a wider audience. Or perhaps authors believe that simpler stories and/or writing will make more Gen Z want to read. No matter the case, sometimes it comes off as lazy or driven by money.

There is a reason why these books keep getting made. It’s because that’s what sells, that’s what’s popular and trending. While there’s nothing wrong with going with what sells, it gets to a point where I can predict what will happen in the story by the end of chapter one. These types of books scream quick cash grab, which makes them less enjoyable to read. So, let’s dive into what makes these #BookTok books, specifically fantasy and romance books, so popular.

This plot is so predictable

Let’s start with the foundation of a story: the plot. Every story has one. So, without getting too English class-y, we all know a plot has a few key moments. We have the exposition, the rising action, which then leads to conflict. We then experience the falling action and eventually the resolution. This is like the skeleton of the story, and what I want to discuss is what we can consider the “meat” of the story, which is everything that happens throughout the book, and where authors tend to lose their creativity.

So how does that apply to #BookTok books? Well, most romance books typically start with the characters “hating” each other, or they’re lifelong friends. Then, some sort of circumstance brings them together. Our FMC typically starts catching feelings/already has feelings for the MMC, and it’s the same on his side. Eventually, they admit their feelings for each other, and things seem to go swimmingly. But then, they get into a fight over a misunderstanding (a suspicious text, usually from a sister/cousin, or interaction with an ex). Finally, our story resolves with our characters figuring out what happened and reconciling.

Whenever I read something like that, I usually have the misunderstanding and the resolution figured out before it even starts. I’m not being taken on a wild ride of emotions, which is disappointing. Plot twists and cliffhangers don’t hit the same; when a book has a plot twist, I’ve likely read it in another book. Which brings me to my next point: are authors simply inspired by other books, or are they “stealing” the story completely?

Is it considered stealing or inspiration?

Now there is one more aspect of the plot to discuss, and that is the question of whether or not some newer books are “stealing” plots from older books. If you were on #BookTok around the release of Powerless by Lauren Roberts, you should know what I’m referencing. If you don’t, the incident revolved around the fact that Powerless seemed like a complete rip-off of Victoria Aveyard’s Red Queen.

Let me break it down for you: both books feature a clever pickpocket who is poor and considered the dregs of society (Mare is a Red, Paedyn is an Ordinary posing as an Elite). Both compete in trials, and both have captured the interest of the two princes, who are brothers (In Powerless Kitt has fire abilities, much like Cal and Maven). In the end, both enlist one of the brothers to help their cause, which just so happens to be a rebellion against the caste system they live in.

To me, it is the exact same story, with a few tweaks. While the author of Powerless may have been inspired by Red Queen, the book screams rip-off. Unfortunately, this proves my point that newer books seem to lack creativity in order to sell; instead, they are “inspired” by older books. While a book may not be advertised as a copy or retelling, there are too many similarities to just brush aside. It’s as though authors see the success of these older books and try to recreate it with their books, however, no one is better than the original.

I swear I just read a book with that character

Now let’s move on to another aspect shared between these popular #BookTok books: the characters. One thing I love about the characters in a story is that you can see yourself in some of them. It helps the story feel more engaging and heartfelt. However, when characters in popular books all look and act the same, it’s hard to find the individuality and uniqueness within them.

It’s giving copy-paste | Credit: Shutterstock/andriano.cz

Most popular #BookTok books contain FMC who are short, brunette/blonde, and have a witty personality. They are often independent and strong, proving that they don’t need a man to support them. While these characters are great for little girls to look up to, there is a lack of diversity among them. Meaning, their personalities and mannerisms are so similar, it’s like I’m reading about the same character in every single book. While the characters are great for some, what about the rest of the population? Can’t they have a character to look up to and see themselves in?

As for the men, they are usually tall, muscular, and brunette/blond. They are described as brooding, alpha males who are rude to most people. They come off as jerks, but once our FMC breaks their barriers, they turn out to be a real softie. After reading multiple books with the same MMC, their personality starts to feel like stale bread, and that alpha male attitude is exhausting.

What makes a good character?

So, how can authors create a complex, yet relatable character without it being a clone of another character? Seems like a daunting task, yet it can be quite simple. Believe it or not, there is a more creative way for authors to create these types of characters without making a clone of another character.

Carefully crafted characters make for a great story. |credit: Shutterstock/Frame Stock Footage

One way an author can achieve this is by drawing inspiration from the people around them. Take J.K. Rowling, for example. The character Hagrid was inspired by a real-life biker that Rowling met while in London. This man may have looked rough and dangerous on the outside but was actually a huge softy on the inside. There are so many diverse people and personalities in the world, you’re bound to find one that’ll fit your character.

Additionally, authors sometimes base a character on themselves and their personality. Perhaps that character has certain quirks, like the author, or bears a slight resemblance to them. This helps the character feel more relatable, as opposed to one with an identical personality to every other character. This is especially true if the author has a disorder of some sort. One example is Rebecca Yarros, who has hEDS, which correlates with her character Violet Sorrengaill. Those who share that disorder now have a relatable character to look up to.

Have books been dumbed down for readers?

I briefly touched on this point in my introduction, but now I want to draw more attention to it. Like I mentioned before, it would seem that most #BookTok books to have simpler language, simpler characters, and a simpler storyline. Oftentimes these books can be characterized as YA (young adult) books.

We are presented with two options. Option A is authors are trying to appeal to a larger age range, thus bringing in more sales. Option B is that authors are trying to create simpler stories to appeal to Gen Z who don’t read or have shorter attention spans. Or there’s the secret option C, which has to do with the fact that authors are relying on things like A.I. or took one creative writing class and decided they would be a writer.

That last sentence may have seemed rude, however it’s true. While you could have a great story idea, there’s a lot more that goes into it. First is to come up with a coherent plot to go with your awesome story idea. Then, you have to factor in the storytelling, format, and editing. It’s a lot of work, and one creative writing class is not going to get you far.

Maybe we’re trying to be relatable?

One concept I’ve yet to explore is how all of this relates to Gen Z. I briefly mentioned that authors might be using simpler writing to appeal to Gen Z, possibly because they’re trying to be relatable. However, does this come off as relatable or just cringe?

Most of the language used, while simple like I mentioned, is also filled with Gen Z slang. Especially if it’s a rom-com style book that’s set post-COVID. Now, this is definitely the author trying to relate to a younger audience, especially if they are in the same age range. Although I use some of that slang as well, sometimes it seems out of place and doesn’t fit the book or the scene in which the author uses it.

These books are also filled with pop culture references, which again has to do with the author trying to be relatable. However, this only applies to rom-com books. Now, when we’re talking fantasy books, that same theory doesn’t apply. Most Gen Z slang would feel out of place in a book like that, however, some authors still try to sneak it in there. So, while we might be trying to be relatable, sometimes it can come off as cringy and trying too hard. Especially if the author isn’t from that generation.

Toxic relationships? No thank you

@fishinfestedbongwater if there’s 0 dark romance haters then I’m dead. Anyways to further clarify my point I by no means think that these situations should not be put in media, but glorifying and romanticizing the abuse female lead characters go through in those books is actually horrendous. You cannot convince me otherwise that these situations are not abuse, and if you think that these situations ARENT abuse, there’s something wrong with you❤️ #booktokisweird #ihatebooktok #darkromanceisweirdasf #stopromanticizing ♬ original sound – zach

Most books often feature a deeper theme than just your run-of-the-mill “love is powerful” kind of thing. Whether it’s commentary on caste systems or the government, most authors try to include deeper meanings in their stories. It’s no different when it comes to relationships. However, the way most of these relationships are portrayed is really damaging for younger readers, especially if they are more impressionable. I mean, we’re talking manipulation, gaslighting, cheating, stalking, and so many other things.

These types of books are poor examples of what a relationship is supposed to look like. Especially to a younger reader who is starting to navigate relationships. Not to mention, some of these books look at domestic abuse, which is a very important topic that people need to be aware of. Unfortunately, most do a poor job portraying it with bad writing (I’m looking at you, Colleen Hoover). Additionally, dark romance books are making it seem like this type of behavior (I.e., stalking) ends on a happy note, when in reality, it definitely doesn’t. No one really wants these types of relationships IRL, however, the more it is romanticized, the more it becomes normal.

Romanticizing these types of relationships is definitely not okay. However, if the author does not support the actions and is trying to bring awareness to the problem, it is a good lesson for readers. Of course, it needs to be handled in a way that doesn’t confuse readers; instead, it helps them to know if their relationship is toxic and how to spot it. In the end, there are pros and cons to writing about a toxic relationship; however, the biggest no-no is romanticizing it and making it seem like the norm. That’s just a recipe for disaster.

Are #BookTok books short-term or long-term?

Some books stand the test of time, while others fail to. | Credit: Shutterstock/GoodIdeas

There are so many great books that have withstood the test of time, like Pride and Prejudice and The Chronicles of Narnia. What do these books have in common? They both tell compelling stories, with complex characters that suck you in.

Now, these factors help create a timeless story. Not to mention, crafting the perfect world can help make a story more memorable. But does this apply to newer books? As I mentioned earlier, the plot and characters can seem somewhat similar to each other. While they can have great characters and interesting stories, they lack the same whimsical feel as the older books.

At the end of the day, while they may be popular right now, I honestly don’t see them remaining popular for years to come. It’s quite literally a trend, and on TikTok, while it’s currently trending, it will unfortunately lose its steam. Hopefully, that won’t be for a few years, as I do enjoy some of the recs on there, and it provides a great community for newer readers.

Okay, but some of these #BookTok books are really good

A wide variety of books to enjoy. | Credit: Shutterstock/yulsiart

I’m not going to lie; I have enjoyed most of the trending #BookTok books. While the plot and characters may be the same, these books make for a great filler read while I figure out what I want to read next. Most of them are well written, even though they can come across as similar to many other books.

Some of these books are also quite comedic. Especially some of the romance books. I don’t think I have ever laughed out loud while reading before engaging in some of these romcom-style books. However, comedy will only get you so far if you don’t have a cohesive plot.

Suffice to say, whether authors are losing their creative touch in order to make sales or are just writing for the fun of it, these books can be pretty entertaining. They make for a good “shut your brain off and relax” type of read.

No matter your thoughts on newly relased books, it is sad to say that they seem to be lacking the creative flair of popular books in the past. Now, when these books eventually fall off the popular train, will authors learn from their mistakes, and craft a truly original story? Now if you ever need a new book to read, perhaps you should take a look at a few certified classics.