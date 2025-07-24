6 Books to Get You Out of Your Reading Slump

Do you have a book on your bookshelf sitting there seductively, just screaming to be read, but you can’t seem to find it in you to pick it up? Despite the deep internal desire to read? If so, then you’re probably in a reading slump, which is a period in which you either can’t focus or find the will to read.

Reading slumps suck and can feel like they last a lifetime. They can be especially upsetting when you have a reading goal for the year. How does one end a reading slump? Ironically, one of the best ways to end the slump is by… reading. You can break the slump by switching up the genre or taking the choice out of it by reading a recommendation from a friend. Or perhaps a recommendation through an online article? Just throwing it out there.

Try out one of these books to get the reading party started

Collected here are recommendations from different corners of the internet. All praised for their ability to end slumps and resurrect a love of reading. Not all heroes wear capes; some wear dust jackets.

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Evelyn Hugo. A Hollywood icon known for her seven husbands. Evelyn has been tight-lipped about the stories behind each spouse. Until one day, she agrees to have an interview where she bares it all–an interview she will only have with rookie journalist Monique Grant, and no one else. Monique has no idea why Evelyn insists on her. But she jumps at the opportunity for this once-in-a-lifetime story. As Monique speaks to Evelyn, she learns that there’s more to the actress than anyone could ever imagine. So, why was Evelyn so insistent on speaking to her? The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is around 389 pages and listed genres include romance, LGBTQ+ literature, and historical fiction.

“I was in a huge reading slump after graduating from undergrad and this was the book that re-sparked my love of reading!” — Ok_Practice_5452 on r/booksuggestions

2. The Maid by Nita Prose

Molly Gray is a maid who works for the Regency Grand Hotel. She relishes in the routines of both her job and life. After the recent death of a family member, Molly strives to find a sense of normalcy in the routines that once brought her comfort. But when a guest at the hotel dies, Molly finds herself in the center of the chaos as a prime suspect. Now Molly needs to figure out what happened with the assistance of some unexpected friends. Can Molly and her friends solve this mystery? Or will Molly have to take the fall? At approximately 304 pages, The Maid is classified as a mystery and thriller.



“The Maid by Nita Prose got me out of a reading slump. It was just so quirky and different, it amused me right away and kept me interested.” — Figsnbacon on r/suggestmeabook

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy of iCarly fame tells the truth about what her life was truly like behind the scenes of her acting career. Painting the picture of a narcissistic mother who forced her daughter to be a child star, and all of the hoops McCurdy had to jump through to keep her mother happy. Starting from her childhood where she slept on a mat in the living room to the events leading up to her Mother’s death, McCurdy tells it all. This 304-page memoir is full of heart and hard truths that will resonate with readers.

Those curious to continue reading about the child star phenomenon should read “The Truth Behind Jennette McCurdy’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ and Other Child Stars,” from Trill Mag.

“I’m currently reading a memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” By Jennette McCurdy If you have a dark sense of humor you’ll definitely like the book. It makes you laugh 😂 and cry 😭.” — anon on r/booksuggestions

4. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

Magic is gone, and many Orïsha are killed under the orders of a ruthless ruler. Zélie Adebola lost her mother, a Reaper capable of calling on souls, and wants nothing more than the chance to make them pay and bring back magic to her people. With a princess as an ally and her brother hunting them down to stop them, Zélie is on a journey that can change her world as she knows it. Children of Blood and Bone is a beautifully written fantasy that depicts the danger of complete government control in 544 pages.

“This novel is rammed with action, exciting characters and twists and turns galore to always keep you at the edge of your seat. It’s so well written you’ll soon finish all 500 pages.” — Hannah from BLOO Blog

5. Dark Matter by Blake Crouch

One minute, Jason Dessen is a college physics professor with a loving wife and child who are his whole world. The next minute, he is waking up on a gurney surrounded by people in hazmat suits, where he is welcomed home. This reality is nothing like the one he knew, and Jason has no idea which one is the “true” reality. But he plans on finding out one way or another. Dark Matter has about 341 pages and is a science fiction thriller that leaves readers with a lot to ponder.

“This book grabs you by the throat in chapter one and does not let go.” — ohhushbooks on Instagram

6. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

We start with two writers. One well-loved. The other is not so much. One dies. The other steals the novel from the other. Maybe they even publish under a different name that leads others to believe she may be Asian. Is that so wrong? She deserves the success she gains after so much literary failure. And Juniper Hayward, or Juniper Song, will do whatever she needs to keep this success. Yellowface is a satirical novel with some psychological elements woven into its 352 pages.

“Holy shit, I had an absolute blast reading this! I inhaled it in a day. Forgive me if I make no sense because I stayed up late to finish it!” — Emily May on Goodreads

So you’ve received some recommendations. Now what?

Now that you have a list of reading material, nip that reading slump in the bud! All of these books were recommended by readers inhibited by the same frustrating reading block. So they have to be worth the read. Of course, there’s only one way to find out. I, for one, am excited to dive into a few of these books myself. Happy reading, and remember to keep the recommendation train going!