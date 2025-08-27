5 Memoirs You Won’t Want to Put Down

Memoirs are fascinating looks into the multitude of what life can offer – the good and the bad parts of it. They share personal stories, reveal hidden truths, and convey aspects of life that us readers might not have been aware of. In other words, they are intimate looks into the complex tapestry that is the human experience.

In my opinion, memoirs are one of the most underrated genres on the market. These stories authors tell aren’t always pretty, but they are so insightful. These five books are excellent examples of how gripping memoirs are. I guarantee you won’t be able to put them down!

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

What do you do when your mother has died, taking her culture with her? How do you reconnect with her, with the food she made, the language she spoke, when she’s no longer with you? How do you overcome such a loss? Unfortunately, Michelle Zauner had to figure these questions out after her mother passed away.

Zauner examines her childhood as an interracial child trying to connect with her mother’s Korean culture. She takes readers along on integral childhood memories, expressing how devastating a loss like hers is. If you’re anything like me, you’ll shed more than one tear at this book. It’s personal, heartbreaking, and is, without a doubt, one of the best memoirs I’ve ever read.

2. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

Restaurants are everywhere. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who has never eaten at a restaurant in their life. So what is it like to work in restaurants? What actually goes on behind the scenes, when the kitchen doors are closed? Well, Anthony Bourdain spills his experiences in the restaurant industry and it is wild.

Known for his sardonic wit and enthusiasm towards food, Bourdain doesn’t hold back from sharing what restaurants are really like. He walks you through where to go on what day, what food to avoid, who is really making the food you eat. He outlines his journey as a chef and sheds light for fellow chefs and consumers alike, all the while adding his usual repartee. His restaurant war stories are chaotic and nothing short of fascinating.

3. Being Lolita by Alisson Wood

The media loves to use the trope of high school student falling for their teacher, but what does it look like in real life? Is it as romantic as TV wants us to believe? Is it a true horror story made for a documentary? Well, this book shares the author’s experience with her tumultuous relationship with her teacher. Let’s just say that the fictional stories don’t scratch the surface on what it’s really like.

What does it mean to be preyed on? Alisson Wood will tell you. She isn’t afraid to hold back from what her experience was like, no matter how uncomfortable it was. The book focuses on of how predatory relationships can be twisted and romanticized by those involved. The dynamic between a teacher and student can suddenly turn co-dependent and wildly inappropriate, corrupted from how it should be. Although I was disturbed by her experiences, Wood crafts a fascinating look into her past that educates, sympathizes, and heals.

4. The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in media today. But it wasn’t always like that – it first started out as a small sci-fi film that no one involved believed would be as popular as it became. Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia herself, shares her experiences with the film and most notably, with her ‘relationship’ with her co-star, Harrison Ford.

Fisher’s self-deprecating wit and charming memories give readers a look into her life before Star Wars dominated pop culture. She is unabashedly vulnerable and honest about her feelings, refusing to hide the good and bad aspects of her experience being tied to Leia. For any fan of Star Wars, this memoir is a must-read and truly allows you to reevaluate the original trilogy through Carrie Fisher’s eyes.

5. In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Love is like life – there are good and part aspects to it. Love can be wonderful, but taken too far, it can border on an unhealthy level. There is a strange perception that queer relationships are exempt from toxicity – but Carmen Maria Machado argues against that. After all, anyone, no matter who they are, can take things too far and turn love into something harmful.

In The Dream House follows Machado’s relationship with an emotionally abusive woman. Machado’s writing is clear and poetic, altogether arranging a look into a painful part of her past. Her main focus aims to demonstrate that queer relationships aren’t inherently healthier than heterosexual relationships. Humans are complex, and thus bring complexity into every aspect of life.

To put it in other words…

Memoirs capture experiences we are readers might not have known existed. They expose what we want to keep hidden, highlight what we could learn. To me, they are valuable contributions of writing and deserve to be given time to share the stories they are meant to tell. These five memoirs were the most illuminating for me, and I hope you find them as fascinating as I did.