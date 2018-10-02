Its Happening…Making A Murderer Is Coming Back!

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via

Making A Murderer is a Netflix original documentary that arguably started a trend of documentary-style seasons based,purely on how successful it was. The reason for its success is simply that the story surrounding the series is utterly breathtaking and is the perfect example of the term “the edge of your seat”. And now it’s coming back.

Back in 2015, after the success of this binge-worthy documentary series, the makers of the production, Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, vowed that they would continue to gather information surrounding the cases of Brendan Dassey and Steven Avery. It now seems as though they have stayed true to their word and Netflix announced last week that the second instalment of this incredible story will be premiering on Netflix October 19th.

In an age where nothing can be kept secret, this announcement came as a massive shock to media outlets and fans around the world, and essentially, everyone has lost their shit.

The case isn’t over. Making a Murderer Part 2. October 19. https://t.co/lsh3cpubpx — Making A Murderer (@MakingAMurderer) 25 September 2018

The announcement was made via the shows Twitter page and now Christmas has come early as we eagerly await the next chapter in a couple of weeks. If you haven’t already watched the show, aside from the fact that you seriously need to, if you want to know what is going on, here is a tasty synopsis.

Also, for those of you who haven’t seen the trailer, here it is:

