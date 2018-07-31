Jonah Hill: Ode To Youth In The Mid 90s

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image courtesy of denofgeek.com.

Many people know Jonah Hill for his acting, and for being, arguably, the best part of films like 21 jump street and superbad. What some people may also know is that Jonah was into skateboarding in his youth.

With that little nugget of info it is no surprise that Hill is writing and directing a film based on his experiences in childhood. The film seems to be almost an ode to his childhood. In the film we meet a younger skater Stevie, a teen growing up in Los Angeles in the mid 90s. Stevie, after joining up with a new crew of boarders, experiences the stuff that happened to those that grew up in the mid 90s.

This involves the usual stuff to keep in mind, things like smoking weed, girls, playing video games, skateboarding, driving around doing nothing, hanging out at the mall, fighting etc. The trailer for the film, which can be seen below, looks pretty good.

The film looks really damn good. It also looks very tasteful, so far, instead of being gratuitous. Although, its no surprise it looks really good, all that time of Jonah being on camera and being around sets has clearly paid off here. And obviously Hill knows how to craft a good story with all the experience he has had.

