Adrenaline Junkie Base Jumps Off Trump Tower!

Recently Chase Reinford had the thought “THIS IS GONNA BE GNARLY” and decided to base jump from Trump Tower at 3:30AM; all the while dodging security and nearly dying. All to jump off of the 950ft roof. As one does from time to time.

Via his instagram, adrenaline.addiction, all Chase had to say was:

“Sometimes you don’t get to learn from your BASE jumping mistakes because you’re dead. You think you’ve got something, you’re confident about it, then you let your guard down for just a split second too long, complacency kills people. That was gnarly.”

