IT Chapter 2: Meet The Adult Cast

Stephen King’s popular ‘It’ is back for part two!

Production for part two of one of last years most popular films is underway.

Without a doubt ‘It’ was one of 2017’s most successful movies so it’s no surprise that part two of the franchise is coming along nicely.

The grown-up Losers Club will be back on our screens in September 2019 and will feature some big names.

James McAvoy is set to play the adult version of Bill Denbrough with Jessica Chastain taking on the role of Beverley.

Fans of part one will be happy to learn the Bill Skarsgard will be reprising his role of the creepy Pennywise.

So if you’re ready for a few sleepless nights again, make sure you check out the film next year!

