Murder Suspect Reveals The Part He Played In Tupac’s Death

A murder suspect suffering from cancer has revealled how he was involved in the murder of Tupac.

It may have seemed unlikely that the killing of Tupac Shakur would ever be solved and that the responsibility for his death would never be found out.

However a man known as ‘Keefe D’ or Duane Keith has now come forward to admit that he was involved in the star’s murder.

After recently being diagnosed with cancer the man is reported in Sick Chirpse to feel as though he has nothing left to live for and that now is the right time to confess.

It is speculated that his confession came during the filming for a new ten part Netflix series which will focus on the unsolved murders of Tupac and Biggie.

‘Keefe D’ is reported in Sick Chirpse to say during the documentary:

“I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I’m the only one alive who can really tell you the story about the Tupac killing.

People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth.”

Duane explains how Tupac’s murder was linked to a fight he had in Las Vegas just a few hours previous and that his killing was a revenge attack.

Whatever the case and if this confession is built on any truth, the Netflix series looks sure to be full of mystery!

