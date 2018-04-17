VIDEO: Justin Bieber Loses It With Fan Who Asks For Selfie

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Remember the good old days when Justin Bieber was this little 12 year old with a heart of gold. Then all this started happening, like the spitting on fans, peeing in a bucket and that video of him singing a song with the N word. He’s been doing so well keeping out of trouble for the past year. Plus his music is, for the most part, better.

We all could just put this mess behind us and then things like this happen.

After a watching an LA football game Biebs hit the headlines again, although, not for being good. He was heading back to his car when a fan went to take a selfie of him with the star. Clearly annoyed Bieber snatches and breaks the guy’s phone. All this fan wanted was a quick pic, shame on him for being a fan…

Bieber gives the fan a bit of a tongue lashing and throws a towel at him before heading back to his car. Just remember what payed for the car in the first place JUSTIN.

In all fairness you have to feel sorry for Biebs here. People invading your privacy 24/7 since he was a little kid. And then remember all the money he has because of his fans, not cool to break a guy’s phone.

