WATCH: David Lama And His Crew Attempt To Climb Annapurna III!

Image Via: Red Bull Content Pool

David Lama has amazed and delighted his followers with videos of insane views as he climbs the craziest peaks.

David became known for the videos of his intense adventures in the alps. David attempted to climb a mountain known as Annapurna III in Nepal in 2016, with Hansjörg Auer and Alex Blümel. Annapurna III is considered to be one of the greatest obstacles for alpinists. During the climb, they recorded footage via helmet cam and professional camera to document the challenge. The 12 minute award-winning documentary shows courage, strength, and unbelievable motivation. Though it was a valiant effort, Annapurna III still remains unclimbed. Watch the whole video below!

