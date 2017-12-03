Hodor Stars In New Short Sci-Fi Film “BioPunk”

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Every Game of Thrones fan’s favorite one worded character makes an appearance in a fantastic new short film.

Kristian Nairn, most well known for his performance as “Hodor” in Game of Thrones, has returned to film. “BioPunk” is a sci-fi/thriller set in 2054 London. Their has been some type of apocalyptic situation that has left all of “New London” in a ravished video game like state.

BioPunk is directed by Liam Garvo and produced by Dresden Pictures. Nairn plays Bob, the main characters boss at a “gadgets and gizmos” store called “Bob’s” in the downtown market. Like in GOT Bob happens to refer to himself in the 3rd person and, well, runs into some sad trouble at the film’s end. Check out this fantastic 6 minute mini movie that truly deserves a follow up.

Nairn wasn’t on the screen long but it sure did make me miss seeing him in Thrones. He was so simple but so satisfying to watch carry Bran all over. RIP.

Although Hodor isn’t in the show anymore, don’t miss out on all the news about the show as they prep for their final season!