“Predator” Is Returning To Theaters For Its 30th Anniversary

By on 23rd October 2017
Predator was an iconic movie, quite possibly the best action movie of the 80s. Arnold Schwarzenegger was in his prime, battling with his group against a seemingly invincible monster. With lines like “If it bleeds, we can kill it” and the unforgettable “Get to the choppah!”, Predator is a must-have on everyone’s list of classic movies. If you live in the UK, you’re about to have a chance to experience it on the big screen.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Predator is returning to theaters for a short time.

Here are some tweets about it:

You can never go wrong with the 80s.

It’s coming to theaters across the UK in early November.

You can watch a trailer for the 30th anniversary release here:

