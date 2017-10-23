“Predator” Is Returning To Theaters For Its 30th Anniversary

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Predator was an iconic movie, quite possibly the best action movie of the 80s. Arnold Schwarzenegger was in his prime, battling with his group against a seemingly invincible monster. With lines like “If it bleeds, we can kill it” and the unforgettable “Get to the choppah!”, Predator is a must-have on everyone’s list of classic movies. If you live in the UK, you’re about to have a chance to experience it on the big screen.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Predator is returning to theaters for a short time.

Here are some tweets about it:

Whoever made this Predator poster is a genius. I really hope someone who knows nothing about the movie attends based on the tone. pic.twitter.com/gEJTj7aHT9 — Travis McEwan (@TravisMcEwanCBC) October 18, 2017

Forget Thor Ragnarok.

Forget Star Wars The Last Jedi.

Forget Justice League. The best upcoming movie is the re-release of PREDATOR. pic.twitter.com/dUlxSRnX8n — Bernard Major (@11122X) October 10, 2017

You can never go wrong with the 80s.

It’s coming to theaters across the UK in early November.

You can watch a trailer for the 30th anniversary release here:

