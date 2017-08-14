The Salaries Of The World’s Top 10 DJs Will Make You Cringe

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Do your fingers twitch when you hear that beat drop? These DJs twitched so much that they made it all the way to the top–with salaries that beat all of ours any day.

Though I’m all for following your dreams, making it as a DJ is probably one of the toughest professions to get rich quick. It’s a long and arduous process and I would give you props for taking the road less traveled.

These DJs also took that same road and while I’m pretty sure we all appreciate their epic mixes, their salaries are definitely worth being jealous over.

Here’s a list of the top DJ salaries:

Calvin Harris ($48,500,000) Tiesto ($39,000,000) The Chainsmokers ($38,000,000) Skrillex ($30,000,000) Steve Aoki ($29,500,000) Diplo ($28,500,000) David Guetta ($25,000,000) Marshmello ($21,000,000) Martin Garrix ($19,500,000) Zedd ($19,000,000)

At least these DJs prove that when you take a big career risk, you can become a mega millionaire…or you could be a broke hopeless soul. Road A or Road B? Your choice.

Still traumatized by how much these DJs make? Here’s something to make you feel better about yourself: This Guy’s Flying Mission to McDonald’s!