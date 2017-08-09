David Fincher Returns To Serial Killers In New Netflix Series ‘Mindhunter’

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

David Fincher, critically-acclaimed director of Fight Club and The Social Network, is no stranger to serial killers. He previously helmed detective films based on murderers real (Zodiac) and fictional (Se7en). Netflix also knows how they fascinate audiences, having greenlit series like Hemlock Grove, Santa Clarita Diet, and the documentary Making a Murderer. Now, the two are teaming up for the story of how law enforcement – and ordinary people – began to understand serial killers. Here is the new trailer for the new show, Mindhunter.

Mindhunter is based on Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, a book by former special agent John E. Douglas. During his 25 years in the FBI, he pioneered the process of profiling serial killers. In this respect, Douglas is a major reason we even have shows and movies like this in the first place. The show will portray his studies in serial killers’ behavior.

It will also dramatize similar studies by Robert Ressler, an FBI special agent active at the same time as Douglas. The two co-authored Sexual Homicide: Patterns and Motives, a groundbreaking book on serial killers’ behavior. Indeed, historians often credit Ressler with coining the term “serial killer,” a moment shown in the trailer.

More on the Cast and Crew

Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, best known for playing King George III in the original cast of Hamilton and Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen. It also stars Holt McCallany, who previously worked with Fincher on Fight Club. Groff and McCallany respectively portray not Douglas and Ressler, but fictional characters based on them. Other performers include Anna Torv (formerly the lead actress of Fringe), Cotter Smith, and Hannah Gross.

Fincher, who also executive produced House of Cards for Netlfix, will serve as executive producer for the series. Fellow HoC producer Joshua Dolen, wife/frequent collaborator Ceán Chaffin, and actress Charlize Theron are also executive producers. Apparently, Netflix is so confident in the show and these people that they already greenlit a second season.

Mindhunter is set to be released on October 13, just in time for Halloween.

