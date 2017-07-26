WATCH: Season 2 Trailer Of “Westworld” Has Been Released

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

In 2016 “Westworld” took the thriller series world by storm. And now, since the season 2 trailer was recently released, fans are in great anticipation.

By viewing the trailer we can clearly see that the writers have kicked the eerie level up a notch! And even though there is no real dialogue to grasp from the characters in the trailer, we can all hope that the robotic hosts have finally turned on the guests without mercy. At least that’s what I’m hoping for. But in all honesty, whatever comes together in season 2, it’s safe to say it’ll be flat out awesome.

The saddest part about all of this is that the earliest we can expect this second installment for “Westworld”, is in early 2018. But I mean, with all of the well scripted battles for survival in season 1, I’m sure that the second season of “Westworld” will be worth the wait.

Excited about “Westworld” season 2, but can’t wait for the next tv binger? Check out the release date for “Stranger Things” season 2 while you wait.