The World Still Weeps For Chester Bennington: A Legend Not Soon To Be Forgotten

By on 26th July 2017
The death of Linkin Park’s lead singer, Chester Bennington, has cast a cloud of gloom and despair over the world of music, and his most loyal fans are going to feel the sting of his loss for quite some time.

Many recording artists have taken to the internet to properly mourn the musical talent that spoke to so many individuals, specifically millennials. Some of those names include Chance the Rapper, Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and Nile Rodgers, just to name a few.   

The News of his suicide by hanging at his home sank its teeth into the hearts of everyone who loved and respected his music, whether it was the work he put out with Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots, or Dead by Sunrise.

Below are a litany of artist tributes from Twitter, all expressing their admiration for the now deceased nu metal singer, including one from Linkin Park founder, Mike Shinoda.

On a personal note, I will never forget the first time I heard Collision Course from start to finish. It remains one of my favorite collaborations of all time, and I will think of Chester Bennington’s everlasting creativity even more the next time I give it a listen. The rawness of his voice was like a shock of static electricity to the brain.

