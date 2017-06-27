170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

“Cold lyrics from hot rappers here!”

Like rap music and/or lemon lime soft drinks? Well listen up! Vince Staples has a brand new album to go along with Sprite’s new summer campaign!

Big Fish Theory — available now on Spotify — was released on June 23rd, the same day as this ad for Sprite which features Staples’ comedic side. The commercial shows Staples running a boardwalk bottle toss on a hot summer’s day. Though things start to get pretty meta when Staples is approached by three “random teenagers.”

The ad is apart of Sprite’s new Cold Lyric Series promotion, which is producing cans of Sprite with rap lyrics printed on the side. In addition to having him appear in their commercial, Sprite has also featured a segment of Staples’ song “Norf Norf” in their Cold Lyric Series, as can be seen below.

Look out for Sprite cans this summer with the line “You thirsty? Please grab a Sprite.”

