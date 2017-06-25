213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Australia is a haven for surfing and water sports, everybody knows it has some pretty good waves. It’s easy to underestimate just how immense those waves can be, but this guy is here to remind us.

Tom Wadsworth makes his living by fixing things, doing odd jobs. And while that’s his day-to-day job which sounds pretty average, he is far from. Tom’s true passion lies in the waves, and he sure knows how to ride them.

It’s undeniable, this guy has got mad skills. It’s insane that he doesn’t go crashing under those ridiculously massive waves, but glides along them seemingly effortlessly. He’s at one with the waves, matching its rhythm and cruising by in what must be an amazingly tranquil and therapeutic experience.

We thought our brief heatwave here in the UK and lying out in our gardens with Kopparbergs was good, we’ve got nothing on Australia!

