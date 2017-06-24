Shia LeBeouf Announces An Opportunity for Extras In Latest Film

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Think you have what it takes to be a star? Well, you might but this film is looking for extras…

In a Mark Twain-styled indie adventure drama based on the inspiring story of Zachary Gottsagen, Shia LeBeouf plays an unlikely friend and coach to a Zac, a young man with Down Syndrome who dreams of being a professional wrestler.

The pair are matched under circumstances out of their control, according to the film’s producer, Lucky Treehouse, after Zac runs away from his North Carolina group home.

LeBeouf’s new project, The Peanut Butter Falcon, was set to start filming in Savannah, Georgia earlier this week.

Savannah Area Film Office announced it’s call for extras June 14th, stating on their Facebook page that they are looking for “ADULTS and a few children of ALL ethnicities, ages and types to play doctors, nurses, water park patrons, and backyard wrestling fans!”

The film is directed by writing/directing duo Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. The two met Gottsagen and discovered his story while working at a nonprofit arts organization.

According to Konbini, no release date has been set but actors Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight) and Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey) have just joined the film.