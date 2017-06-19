Johnny Knoxville’s Eye Pops Out Twice On A Movie Set And He Is Not As Concerned As He Should Be

284 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Johnny Knoxville, the man we all know and love for being so apathetic about his physical well being, is at it again. He will forever be known as the guy who never balks when a dangerous situation presents itself, and he is still as unapologetic about his tom foolery on camera as he always has been.

Most recently Mr. Knoxville has been testing his obscenely high threshold for pain in South Africa, where he has just capped off filming a comedy. While on set he suffered a laundry list of injuries, including an eye injury that he felt he needed to attend to himself, before visiting a local physician.

He not once, but twice, popped his eye back into its socket after whatever madness he had gotten himself into on the southern end of the great continent of Africa. To catch his full interview with Jimmy Kimmel revealing this absurd tale of personal endangerment, play the video below.

