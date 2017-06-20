Man Performs Ridiculous Stunt With Hoverboard At Top Of Skyscraper!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Hoverboards have been increasingly popular lately, as well as “doing it for the likes.”

Put those two together and you get… Well, a daring stunt for any adrenaline junkie and a recipe for disaster for anybody else. In this 55 second video, a man is seen hoverboarding at the edge of a skyscraper in Hong Kong, while filming himself with a selfie stick. The man teeters inches away from the edge, and even gets off and back on to his board while looking death right in the face. Check the video out here!

Did you cringe? So did I.

Many people all over the world are performing stunts like this for the ‘gram or the snap. It’s only cool until someone gets seriously injured… Or worse. So Please, please, pleeaaasssee, DO NOT try this or anything like this at home.