Russell Brand Heckled At Show And His Come-Back Beats All!

Don’t mess with Russell Brand!

There’s always one. That guy who has to open their mouth and make it awkward for everyone. But of course, any comedian is going to fight back. Everyone knows this!

After being called ‘Racist’ at one of his shows, Russell Brand turned on the culprit. (He even went so far as to turn the lights on the audience!) There was nowhere to hide for the poor heckler.

Brand, after making a complete fool of the audience member went on to make an incredibly important point for us all to learn from.

Watch Russell Brand’s take-down here!

Most arguments don’t end with ‘I Love You!’ But, this shows that Brand handled the situation like a pro. As he says, there’s a lot worse shit happening in the world to pointlessly call someone ‘racist’.

Don’t make a scene guys. Think about the actual shit that’s going down elsewhere.

