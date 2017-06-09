‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is Making a Comeback

J.B. Smoove (left) and Larry David (right). Image Via: Bing Images.

Six long years have passed since the last episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. There was a leak that a new series was coming, but now it’s official. J.B. Smoove–who plays Leon on the show–said at a music festival in Philadelphia that Curb would be returning October 1, 2017. HBO remains silent about the leak, but Smoove provided fans with some hope.

There have been a few hints as for what to expect in the new series. J.B. Smoove said that “everybody’s back” and Jeff Garlin mentioned that the storyline is crazy. Mark the calendars for October and prepare for all new shenanigans from Larry David and the crew. Although the producers better hurry up because Larry David isn’t getting any younger.

Lastly, check out another HBO show, ‘The Deuce’, coming later this year. If all goes as planned, HBO is looking pretty for late 2017.