Watch This Guy Become The Absolute King Of Wheelies!

Some pretty amazing wheelies.

The wheelie has become something that every bike enthusiast loves. Somehow, it’s the definition of not just skill, but being a total bad ass!

You’re about to watch the video of money_ronn. Whoever this guy is, he’s amazing and you could probably learn a thing or two from his skills. Disclaimer though; don’t try this without putting your safety first, kids!

Check out those bad ass wheelies!

Time To Find A New Hobby This One Getting To Easy Lol😴💤💤💤 #MiamiHittaz A post shared by 🇭🇹ALÉ™✈️ (@money_ronn) on May 4, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

As much as this guy is cool as fuck, I would NOT advise performing wheelies speeding through busy traffic with absolutely no protective gear. To be honest, even if you’re the most skilled human being in the world, you shouldn’t risk your life for a few more insta-likes.

So, yes take this guy’s cool attitude by all means, but make it a tad safer guys. It’s common-sense, really.

