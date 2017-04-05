WATCH: Guy With No Flight Training Flies Aeroplane He Built!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Aeroplanes are not toys, guys!

A guy with no flight training to speak of, showed up to an airfield to fly his plane. No one had seen this man before, but he was allowed to taxi his aeroplane along the runway.

However, not only did he taxi the aircraft, but he also proceeded to take off and fly for a good 5 minutes! This should definitely not be attempted by someone with zero flight experience! The idiot evidently decided that rules were above him…

Take a look below!

Luckily no one was injured during the guy’s suicidal actions, neither him, nor any onlookers.

What makes this story all the more shocking is that he had built the aeroplane himself! The man had purchased the plane in separate parts and assembled them… you’d have to really trust your building skills to fly that feet up in the air!

Do you think this idiot was a bit too reckless?

