GoPro Captures Wingsuit Pilots Taking the Ultimate Dive

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

There aren’t very many things that a GoPro can’t film (I mean, it’s a GoPro! Come on.), but what some ambitious people have captured with these little cameras still shock and amaze normal everyday folk like you and me.

Wingsuit pilots Brandon Mikesell and Ben Verde (who films their entire adventure) take to the skies, spring out of a helicopter, and glide over the skyscrapers of Panama City. Now, this probably makes our own bucket lists seem banal but we could gain something after watching Brandon and Ben’s excitement for life as they take their ultimate dive.

The footage is stunning. Take a look:

This is the future. Are you ready?

Check out the Sickest Videos of 2016 for more GoPro adventures!