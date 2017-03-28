The Gorillaz Have Finally Made A Comeback

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

After years of waiting and wondering where the hell they’ve been, The Gorillaz have decided to make a comeback.

Having been around since 1998, the Gorillaz have made a fair amount of music. Ranging from their first single ‘Tomorrow comes today‘ (200o) to their last album released ‘The Fall’ (2010). Their first album ‘Gorillaz’ sold over 3 million albums, breaking the Guiness World Record for most successful virtual band.

But where on earth have they been?! It’s been 7 YEARS. What have they been doing? Where are they? Are they even still a thing?

Fortunately, the answer is yes. On the 23rd March The Gorillaz announced on their Instagram that their new album ‘Humanz’ will be released later this year.

Following this, they’ve even given us a sneaky peak into their new album and released a single called ‘Saturn Barz’.

Despite only being up on Youtube for 4 days, the single already has over 4 million views. Fans are definitely ready for this comeback, and it has not disappointed! Dark and eerie as always, this tune and video is super weird but does not disappoint. It’ll be interesting to see what sort of vibe the rest of the album will bring.

