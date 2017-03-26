VIDEO: Kawehi Creates New Music Video With The Help Of Duct Tape!

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

A pretty good use of Duct tape if you ask me!

Musician, Kawehi, has an innovative approach to creating music. The musician and singer decided that the best way to film a moving music video was to strap her equipment to herself!

She tapes a mini key-board, mixing station and microphone to her body. The music video is then shot in one continuous take. (No room for mess ups!)

Additionally, Kawehi doesn’t just sing! She also beat boxes, which is pretty impressive when walking down a busy high-street.

Take a look at this use of Duct Tape in the music video:

Did you like the style of the music video? Let us know!

For a funnier music video, why don’t you watch this!