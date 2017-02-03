Home / Photo / Tattoos People Got Of Celebrities Before They Knew They Were Sex Offenders

Tattoos People Got Of Celebrities Before They Knew They Were Sex Offenders

By on 3rd February 2017
It’s never easy finding out that the famous person you tattooed on your body is actually a paedophile. The not-so-proud owners of these tattoos know that well. 

Think about it. It’s one thing disliking your old tattoo due to a change in taste. But what happens when you realise you hate your tattoo because its actually a depiction of a paedophile?

The following examples should be a lesson for us all. Do not ink on yourself faces or names of people, no matter how inspiring/amazing they might seem at the time. You never know…

GARRY GLITTER

Just stay away from me!

tattoos

JIMMY SAVILLE

Now these are some bad tattoos.

jimmy-savile-tattooJimy Savile tatoo 1

IAN WATKINS

This is just stupid…

Ian 1Ian 2

ROLF HARRIS

Definitely not creepy.

RolfRolf 1Rolf 2

Rolf 3

BILL COSBY

Not a paedophile, but an offender notwithstanding!

Bill

Cosby 1

Cosyby 2

And if you think these are bad, you won’t believe this!

