Credit: Time

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

How many times have you received socks or pyjamas for Christmas only to have them shoved to the back of your closet for years? Not this time! Burger King is letting you bring in unwanted gifts in exchange for a Whopper.

Burger King gets it. Sometimes you really just can’t take one more package of bath loofahs. Now there is a better way to deal with the junk.

The restaurant will donate all received gifts to charity. So you can rest assured that your ugly Christmas sweater from Aunt Judy won’t go to waste. Wendy’s and McDonald’s better step up their game if they too want to be on the nice list.

The exchanged gift must be unused and:

“The acceptability of items will be determined by Burger King restaurant personnel in their sole discretion.”

Sadly, the only cities participating in the deal are Rio, London, and Miami. But don’t worry, even if you don’t live in one of those places, you can still get a free Whopper. Starting December 26th, post a picture of yourself and your undesired gift with the hashtag #WhopperExchange. The first 100 lucky people will get a “surprise” from Burger King. The restaurant is really spreading the cheer this holiday season!

And if you needed another reason as to why Burger King is one of the greats, click HERE.