Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UK Set to See Biggest Protest Yet of The Cost of Living Crisis in October

UK citizens are set to protest amid the country’s ongoing cost of living crisis. The organised protest is set to be the largest one yet in 2022.

Published

Roberto Barcellona/ Shutterstock

UK citizens are set to protest amid the country’s ongoing cost of living crisis. The organized protest is set to be the largest one yet in 2022.

The United Kingdom has seen a sharp increase in the cost of energy, rent, petrol, food, and public transport, all reaching record highs.

Following multiple covid lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, economies around the world plummeted. The Russian war on Ukraine has also been a detriment to many economies including the UK by limiting the supply of oil and gas.

However, the rate of inflation and subsequent cost of living crisis occurring in the UK is being deemed extortionate. Inflation is currently 10.10%, almost four times the average over the last thirty years.

Meanwhile, other countries such as France have placed a cap on energy prices. While citizens are still seeing soaring costs of living generally, the cap on energy means that people’s monthly bills will stay relatively close to what they were previously, with the cap being 4%.

In the UK, energy prices are set to rise by 65% in October and even further in January. Ministers have stated that the annual increase for most households will be equivalent to two months wages, calling for the government to provide financial support.

People are also left wondering whether to rely on the price cap or opt for a fixed energy tariff, with the UK government and local authorities providing little support or guidance.

Several people have taken to Twitter to share their dismay around the soaring energy bills.

In retaliation to the extortionate energy prices and general cost of living, people have decided to protest.

The protest in October will see a ‘Can’t Pay’ march outside the Conservative party conference taking place in Birmingham. 

The protest is organized by the People’s Assembly and is intended to be the biggest, most united protest of the cost of living in the UK so far. It is not the first protest organized by the group, with one taking place already in February.

The group defines itself as: “united national campaign against austerity, cuts and privatisation in our workplaces, community and welfare services, based on general agreement with the signatories.”

Another display of protest, organized by a separate group, is ‘Don’t Pay UK’, an initiative encouraging people to simply not pay their energy bills in October following the increase. 

Don’t Pay UK is an establishment centred around drawing attention to the rising cost of energy bills. The group’s plan is to encourage millions of people around the country to cancel their direct debits to energy providers to help the people and limit the extreme profits of energy companies.

However, experts have warned that people be careful to avoid this due to the potential legal repercussions.

For more, read about why moving out for 20-something year-olds is becoming near to impossible.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Digital Copywriter, Journalist, and Multimedia Content Executive.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Alex Honnold climbing Ingmikortilaq in Greenland Alex Honnold climbing Ingmikortilaq in Greenland

News

Alex Honnold and Hazel Findlay Make History Summitting Greenland’s Ingmikortilaq for the First Time Ever

Five days of climbing, and five nights of sleeping on a cliff.

2 days ago
Dungeness, Kent, UK, April 25th 2022, migrant beach landing in kent. Migrants rescued at sea after crossing the English channel attempting to seek refuge in the UK. Dungeness, Kent, UK, April 25th 2022, migrant beach landing in kent. Migrants rescued at sea after crossing the English channel attempting to seek refuge in the UK.

News

UK Government Was Informed About Rwandan Human Rights Violations Before Asylum Policy Decision

The High Court is set to reveal the truth about what the UK Government hid before the Rwandan flights were scheduled to depart.

5 days ago

News

MAGA(A): Could Trump Successfully Pull Off Re-Election in 2024?

As Biden's approval rating flatlines around the 40% mark, Trump continues to tease a campaign to run again 2024, promising that the "best is...

6 days ago

News

FBI Finds Alec Baldwin Did Pull the Trigger on the Set of ‘Rust’

The actor is still denying his actions in this horrible tragedy.

6 days ago
Australian Covid App on mobile phone Australian Covid App on mobile phone

News

‘A Complete Failure’: Australian Covid App That Cost $21 Million is Scraped Just Two Years After Launch

Click to find out how the CovidSafe app was supposed to work and how it failed

August 17, 2022
3 girls open their a-level results 3 girls open their a-level results

College

UK A-Level Results Day: Has University Become the Norm?

UK students face A-Level results day on Thursday 18th of August 2022. As the first year to sit somewhat ‘normal’ exams since the pandemic,...

August 16, 2022
mountain rescue dog Ben Nevis mountain rescue dog Ben Nevis

News

Mountain Rescue Called In For Dog Stuck Up Ben Nevis

Maggie isn't the only dog who's needed rescuing recently.

August 16, 2022

News

The Long Road to Tyranny: Why Putin Really Wants Ukraine

When Russia began the invasion of Ukraine in February earlier this year, it shocked the world. But who exactly is Putin, and what brought...

August 16, 2022

Life

‘It’s Not A Conspiracy Theory’: British Man Prepares For Climate Emergency By Living in Ex-German Barracks

‘People need different ways of hearing the same story and I knew that the army barracks would be interesting.'

August 10, 2022

News

Why the Cable News Crisis is Good for Us All

The “news-as-entertainment” formula is failing - and cable news is floundering as a result.

August 9, 2022

News

Woman Becomes First Person With Complete Spinal Cord Injury to Swim the English Channel

Paula Craig and her Relay Team Aspire Mutts

August 9, 2022

News

Hundreds Flock to Florida to Hunt Alligator-Eating Invasive Pythons￼

Kill a snake and win $2,500 USD.

August 8, 2022