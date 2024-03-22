Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

U.S. Library Allows People to Pay Late Fees With Photos of Cats

March Meowness is going on till the end of March.

Published

A cat reading a book
March Meowness give people the chance to get their fees forgiven. Shutterstock/Margarita Borodina

The Worcester Library in Massachusetts is letting people with lost or damaged books get their cards reactivated by bringing in an image of a cat.

The only thing people will have to do is bring a photograph, drawing, or magazine clipping of a cat.

March Meowness

The program has generated a way to forgive community members who misplaced a book or damaged a borrowed item and never returned to pay for it.

So far, the program has generated hundreds of returns.

Multiple images of cat photos are on the library’s Instagram page. Some of the photographs and drawings are on a wall in the library’s main building.

Jason Homer, Executive Director of the Library, said in an interview on Monday that about 400 people have had their accounts reactivated and borrowing privileges restored by bringing in an image of a cat.

The program allows an image of any animal like a raccoon, whale, or a dog for people to bring to get their fees forgiven. The images submitted were of cats stretched out in a tree, ignoring a dog, and peering into the camera from a chair or carpet.

March Meowness Progress

The library has returned to become a vibrant community space. They are doing this by offering crafts, wellness courses, and seminars about avoiding fraud.

The library will have events for March Meowness in addition to the fee-forgiveness.

There will be a cat-eye makeup tutorial for humans, a lecture from a certified cat behaviorist, and an event to de-stress with cats from the Worcester Animal Rescue League.

Before March Meowness, the library would hold canned food drives to boost attendance and fee-forgiveness programs.

The program took shape after several months of brainstorming by a library task force. This task force met to devise a creative way to get people to look through the doors.

101,601 cards were issued at the library’s seven branches. 4,297 of those cards were blocked. Three hundred cards belonged to students, most of them in elementary school.

The library had previously stopped charging fines for late returns. Even though the library did this, many people who had fees for lost items stayed away.
Worcester Library is encouraging people to re-emerge from the solitary days of Covid-19.

Impact Covid-19 had on libraries

In 2020, the library system announced that it would no longer charge late fines. However, the library systems still collect fees for lost or damaged books.

The program is part of a larger trend of libraries to reduce and remove fees.

“Many libraries, for example, in big cities like New York and Chicago and Seattle have already adopted programs of not having fines per se”, Marc Aronson, Associate Professor of Practice, Library and Information Science at Rutgers University School of Communication and Information, said.

The initiative came from a rise in overdue fines among young patrons since the pandemic.

The program proved to be popular by clearing over 400 accounts in only five days.

In this article:
Written By

I am currently at UNCP in North Carolina working of my mass communication with a concentration in journalism degree. I am 21 years old. I am a big fan of movies and Tv series that i still buy DVDs even though I have apps like Netflix and Max.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Found Dead

Everything we know about the former Boeing employee who was found dead in South Carolina days after questioning.

2 days ago
Image shows sea turtle underwater. Image shows sea turtle underwater.

News

9 People Dead and 78 Others Hospitalised After Eating Sea Turtle Meat on Pemba Island

Consumption of sea turtle meat has led to nine deaths on Pemba Island, but this is not the first incident of this kind in...

5 days ago
An image showing the 2024 Olympic medals An image showing the 2024 Olympic medals

Sport

2024 Olympic Medals to Include Metal From the Eiffel Tower

Olympic officials recently announced that the 2024 Olympic medals will contain iron from the Eiffel Tower.

March 12, 2024

Celebrity

Bridgit Mendler: Disney Channel Star to Space CEO? 

In the early 2010s, Bridgit Mendler ran Disney Channel. Now, she's running an entire company.

March 12, 2024

Copyright © 2022 Trill! Mag