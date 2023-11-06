Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sport

New York Yankees Anthony Volpe Secured First Rookie Gold Glove Award

Discover how the New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe clinched their first-ever Gold Glove award for a rookie season with stellar defense.
Avatar photo

Published

New York Yankees, MLB, Anthony Volpe, Gold Glove award
New York Yankees pitches against the New York Mets. Source: Shutterstock/Anthony Correia

The New York Yankees’ young shortstop Anthony Volpe won an American Gold Glove award, the first rookie in the team’s history.

On Sunday night, he received this prestigious award.

Anthony Volpe’s debut season didn’t go precisely as he expected; however, his defensive skills emerged as a silver lining. 

Volpe had both positive and negative moments with his offense. However, he achieved a historic milestone as the first Yankees rookie to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases. 

However, it was on the defensive side of the game that he displayed remarkable consistency.

Before the season, people were still determining if Volpe could be a good shortstop for a long time. Yet, at the age of 22, he demonstrated his ample capabilities during his inaugural season.

New York Yankees Anthony Volpe’s achievement

Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks Volpe has a good chance of winning the Gold Glove. He emphasized how important it is to do well at shortstop, which is a challenging position in baseball.

Anthony Volpe won the AL Gold Glove award by beating Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, who are experienced players.

Dansby Swanson, a player for the Chicago Cubs, received the Gold Glove award. He was recognized for his exceptional performance as a shortstop in the National League.

On the other hand, Francisco Lindor, who plays for the Mets, was a finalist for the Gold Glove winner.

New York Yankees Anthony Volpe not only won the Gold Glove but also fulfilled his lifelong dream of being like his idol, Derek Jeter. He became the second Yankees shortstop to receive this prestigious award. 

According to Major League Baseball, he broke a record. He became the youngest shortstop to receive this World Series title. He beat Alan Trammell’s achievement in 1980.

Anthony Volpe performance insights

According to FanGraphs, Volpe ranked second among AL shortstops with 15 defensive runs saved. He showcased his exceptional defensive skills. Additionally, Baseball Savant reported that he tied for sixth in the league with one Out Above Average.

Despite making 17 errors, New York Yankees Volpe’s baseball skills and defensive abilities made up for his lack of arm strength. His skill in understanding the game and responding fast on the field was necessary for his strong defense.

New York Yankees manager’s thoughts

As the season continued, Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Anthony Volpe’s skills as a shortstop. Boone thinks that the player would perform decently as a shortstop. Nonetheless, the player’s exceptional performance in that position has greatly exceeded his expectations. 

He said Volpe did better than he thought, especially in learning how to play shortstop.

Boone liked how Volpe played, highlighting his speed and intense attitude while also being in control and composed. 

According to Boone, this unique combination of attributes has allowed Volpe to excel at making routine plays. Furthermore, his nimbleness and outstanding foot skills have endowed him with the capacity to span a broad scope.

He could now handle tricky plays and position himself well, even without a strong throwing arm.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Rookie: Feds, The Rookie: Feds plot The Rookie: Feds, The Rookie: Feds plot

TV & Film

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10: Release Date, How to Watch, Plot, and More

The latest episode (10) of the fan-favorite show The Rookie is about to release, and the anticipation to see what’s next will come to...

January 5, 2023
The Rookie: Feds, The Rookie: Feds plot The Rookie: Feds, The Rookie: Feds plot

TV & Film

Is ‘The Rookie: Feds’ on Netflix?

The Rookie: Feds is another movie of the police procedural small-screen genre. But is it available on Netflix? The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as...

September 29, 2022

Videos

Turns Out Conor McGregor Can’t Pitch Any Better Than 50 Cent

Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion, was invited to a Chicago Cubs game earlier this week, and his first pitch has caused a...

September 26, 2021

News

Hordes of Locusts Block Out the Skies of India

India has its sky covered with thousands of crop-munching insects

June 30, 2020

Sport

WATCH: Unfortunate Camera Man Take A Baseball To His Privates

That's got to hurt.

August 21, 2017

Sport

WATCH: Optimistic Fan Falls On His Face In Unbelievable Race!

Don't mess with 'The Freeze'.

June 14, 2017