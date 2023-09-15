US launches $1bn tree-planting scheme to mitigate effects of climate crisis

Well, folks, it’s a hot topic across the nation. Hundreds of communities from coast to coast are set to cash in on a whopping $1 billion plus change, courtesy of Uncle Sam himself. What’s the deal, you ask? It’s all about planting and tending to trees, and it’s part of Uncle Sam’s grand plan to beat the heat, boost our health, and get us closer to Mother Nature.

Just the other day, U.S. Department of Agriculture bigwig Tom Vilsack stepped up to the mic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and dropped the bombshell – $1.13 billion in the pot for a whopping 385 projects! Now, that’s a chunk of change that’s sure to turn some heads.

But here’s the twist – they ain’t just throwing those saplings anywhere. Nope, they’re setting their sights on the underdogs, the marginalized folks in every nook and cranny of this great land. That means all 50 states, plus a few extras like D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and even some tribal nations.

Tom Vilsack, the man of the hour, spilled the beans to reporters before the big announcement. He’s got big dreams, you see. He’s talkin’ about making our communities tough as nails when it comes to climate chaos. Extreme heat? Not on his watch. He’s all about throwing some shade on those sizzling city streets.

But wait, there’s more! The USDA’s Forest Service chipped in a cool $250 million. They’re spreading the love to state and territory forest gurus who know a thing or two about city trees and green oases. They say it’s a competition, and local groups are getting in on the action too.

Now, let’s zoom in on Cedar Rapids, a place that’s no stranger to tree troubles. They had a showdown with Mother Nature back in 2020, and let me tell you, it wasn’t pretty. Thousands of trees, gone with the wind in an epic storm called a derecho. But Cedar Rapids ain’t taking it lying down. They’re making a comeback, and with $6 million in their pocket, they’re gonna rebuild their leafy kingdom.

And guess who else is in on the tree-planting party? The big boys and the small fries. New York, Houston, and Los Angeles, they’re all in. But it’s not just the big shots; little guys like Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Hutchinson, Kansas, are getting a piece of the pie too.

Brenda Mallory, head honcho of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, was right there with Vilsack in Iowa. She’s got a message, and it’s loud and clear – access to nature is for everyone. Those city jungles? They’re gonna help us take on climate craziness. Beat the heat, live the dream – that’s the plan.

So, where’s all this cash coming from? It’s the Inflation Reduction Act, folks. Uncle Sam’s got his pockets deep, and he’s making sure we’re all in on this tree-hugging adventure.