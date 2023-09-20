Scientists warn entire branches of the ‘Tree of Life’ are going extinct

In a groundbreaking study dropped like a bombshell in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) this past Monday, we’re given a stark warning: humankind is the chief architect behind the cataclysmic loss of entire branches of the “Tree of Life,” sounding the alarm bells for a looming sixth mass extinction.

Now, hold onto your seats, folks, ’cause this study isn’t your run-of-the-mill species obituary. No, siree! This research peers deeper, looking past the usual suspects and scrutinizes the annihilation of entire genera. Genera, you ask? Well, they’re the mysterious middle child between species and families in the grand biological hierarchy.

So, what’s the juicy gossip from this earth-shattering study, you wonder? These brainiacs delved into the IUCN’s list of vanished species (excluding the slippery fish) with a keen focus on our vertebrate buddies, the ones with loads of data in their backpacks.

And here’s the jaw-dropper: out of a whopping 5,400 genera, home to a cool 34,600 species, a mind-boggling 73 genera have bitten the dust over the last half a millennium. Most of ’em vanished into thin air in the past couple of centuries, just to ruffle your feathers a bit more.

Now, let’s compare this to the slow and steady dance of extinction the fossil record whispers to us over eons. The result? Brace yourselves! Professor Gerardo Ceballos, one of the study’s brainiacs from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, spills the tea: “Based on the extinction rate in the previous million years, we would have bet our bottom dollar on losing two genera. But we’ve hit the jackpot with 73.”

Folks, this ain’t no joke! The researchers even made a wild guess – since we haven’t spotted all the players and the fossil records are like a Swiss cheese – this extinction party should’ve taken a cool 18,000 years, not this warp-speed 500.

As Professor Ceballos boldly puts it, “What’s hanging in the balance is the fate of us humans.” Yikes!

Now, let’s point fingers. Who’s the villain in this ecological thriller? Our very own species, folks! Human shenanigans like trashing habitats for farmland or building skyscrapers, overfishing ’til the fishies cry uncle, and going all wild west with our hunting escapades. Ceballos ain’t sugarcoating it either; he’s warning us how losing a single genus can send an entire ecosystem on a wild rollercoaster ride to chaos-town.

But wait, there’s more! Robert Cowie, a biology whiz from the University of Hawaii who wasn’t in on the action, dropped his two cents, calling this study a game-changer. He’s sayin’, “It’s like nobody’s ever had the guts to look at extinction rates on this epic scale.”

This Tree of Life Charles Darwin was gabbing about? Well, it’s not just losing a few leaves, folks. We’re talking about revving up the chainsaw and hacking off some mighty big branches, says Anthony Barnosky from the University of California.

Now, here’s the kicker – scientists have this wonky definition of mass extinction as losing 75% of your buddies in a jiffy. By that “arbitrary” yardstick, we’re not at the sixth mass extinction party just yet, says Cowie. But hang on to your hats, ’cause if this species exodus continues at this wild pace (or heaven forbid, speeds up), it’s gonna be one heck of a showdown.

So, there you have it, folks, a mind-bending study that’s flipping the script on extinction, ringing the alarm, and telling us it’s high time we start saving our fellow earthlings and maybe, just maybe, ourselves.