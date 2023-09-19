Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Science

NASA Releases Details Of Organization’s UFO Investigation

NASA reveals information on the organization’s UFO investigation efforts.
Avatar photo

Published

UFO Investigation
An unidentified flying object captured on video by a U.S. Navy jet. (Image credit: DOD/U.S. Navy)

As reports of what were once traditionally labeled UFOs (unidentified flying objects) continue to pour in, NASA is taking these phenomena incredibly seriously. In fact, in response to a report from an independent committee of experts in fields such as astronomy and aviation safety, NASA has gone a step further by appointing a new director of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) research.

UAP is the term NASA now uses for UFOs, and this committee was tasked with gathering and analyzing reports of UAPs to understand their nature and origin, including the possibility of extraterrestrial involvement.

This committee held a press conference in May to provide an update on its work at that time. They discussed various explanations for UAP sightings, from low-lying boats to high-flying balloons, and acknowledged that many events remained unexplained.

Now, the committee has released the full report of its findings, along with recommendations for NASA’s ongoing research. While the report makes it clear that there is currently no evidence linking reported UAP events to extraterrestrial activity, it doesn’t rule out any possibilities for those sightings that remain unexplained.

The report outlines NASA’s response to these findings, including the creation of the new role of director of UAP research. Initially, the agency withheld the name of the appointee to protect them from potential harassment, but later revealed that Mark McInerney, a former NASA liaison to the US Department of Defense, would fill the position. This appointment aligns with NASA’s commitment to transparency regarding its UAP research.

Additionally, NASA is exploring the development of a smartphone app to facilitate the reporting of UAP sightings. By harnessing the vast number of high-tech detectors available on smartphones, NASA aims to collect high-quality data and images to improve future investigations.

The report also underscores the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in analyzing patterns within UAP reports. AI’s ability to spot subtle and unexpected trends could be instrumental in understanding the causes behind these mysterious events. While NASA isn’t counting on identifying extraterrestrial life, it’s not ruling it out either.

In a coincidental development, the same week the report was released, a journalist in Mexico presented alleged “mummified aliens” to the country’s Congress, claiming they had been discovered in Peru. These claims include assertions of non-human DNA, although independent verification is yet to be conducted. Skepticism surrounds the authenticity of these alleged extraterrestrial specimens.

In both cases, more concrete evidence is needed to shed light on these phenomena. With ongoing data collection by NASA and potential independent testing of the specimens in Mexico, we may eventually gain a clearer understanding of these enigmatic objects and claims.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

NASA spacecraft NASA spacecraft

Science

NASA spacecraft flies right through sun explosion, captures footage

NASA spacecraft braves a solar explosion, capturing mesmerizing footage up close.

1 hour ago
Nasa Moon camera sheds Light on Lunar South Pole Nasa Moon camera sheds Light on Lunar South Pole

Science

NASA Moon Camera Mosaic Sheds Light on Lunar South Pole

NASA's Moon camera mosaic reveals lunar south pole secrets, advancing our understanding of the Moon.

1 hour ago
OSIRIS-REx mission, OSIRIS-REx mission,

Science

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Adjusts Course To Target Asteroid Sample Capsule’s Landing Zone

Discover OSIRIS-REx's epic journey, NASA's cosmic treasure hunt, and asteroid Apophis in this thrilling space odyssey.

5 days ago
Frank Rubio Frank Rubio

Science

A NASA astronaut will finally spend a full year in space

Frank Rubio's Historic Space Journey: Breaking Records and Defying Gravity – A Cosmic Odyssey. Explore the Astronaut's Remarkable Story!

5 days ago
Nasa Funding Increase Nasa Funding Increase

Science

Decadal survey recommends massive funding increase for NASA biological and physical sciences

Discover the cosmic conundrum: NASA's underfunded quest for an off-Earth future. Can they secure the cosmic budget boost they need?

5 days ago

Science

NASA astronaut sets new U.S. single-flight endurance record

Record-Breaking Year in Space: Rubio's Cosmic Odyssey Ends - NASA's Orbit Milestone

6 days ago
Lucy's spacecraft Lucy's spacecraft

Science

NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Snaps First Images of Asteroid Dinkinesh on Its 12-Year Voyage of Discovery

Lucy Spacecraft Captures First Images of Asteroid Dinkinesh on 12-Year Discovery Mission

6 days ago
oxygen on Mars oxygen on Mars

Science

NASA Rover Makes Enough Breathable Oxygen on Mars to Sustain a Dog for 10 Hours

NASA's Mars Rover Generates Oxygen: Life Support for a Dog on Mars for 10 Hours

7 days ago
black holes black holes

Science

Scientists baffled as black holes ‘burp up’ stars they ate years before

Scientists left puzzled as black holes appear to expel stars they devoured years earlier, challenging our understanding of these cosmic phenomena.

September 11, 2023
asteroids, Nasa, Earth asteroids, Nasa, Earth

Science

5 Asteroids—Some As Big As A Plane—Will Pass By Earth This Week: What We Know

Five Asteroids, Including Plane-Sized Ones, to Safely Pass Earth This Week: Here's What We Know

September 8, 2023
Psyche asteroid Psyche asteroid

Science

Psyche asteroid mission set for October launch

Psyche Asteroid Mission Scheduled for Launch in October

September 8, 2023
SLS, Nasa, Moon Rocket SLS, Nasa, Moon Rocket

Science

NASA finally admits what everyone already knows: SLS is unaffordable

NASA's Acknowledgment: SLS Affordability Issues No Longer a Secret

September 8, 2023