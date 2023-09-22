Mississippi River Water Levels Plummet or Second Year, See The Impact it’s Had So Far

Hold onto your hats, folks! The mighty Mississippi, that lifeblood of the heartland, is facing a double whammy for the second year running. It’s as if Mother Nature’s cranked up the heat and turned off the faucet, sending our beloved river on a wild rollercoaster ride.

Picture this: a scorching summer scorched us all, and the rain? Well, it decided to take a vacation. Result? We’re knee-deep in an extreme drought, and the consequences? They’re as serious as a heart attack.

Downriver, water levels are skidding downhill faster than a greased pig at a county fair, and it’s revealing secrets we never thought we’d see. That one-of-a-kind rock formation? The one that’s usually tucked away under a watery blanket? Now, you can waltz right up to it, on foot! Can you believe it?

But don’t go celebrating just yet, because Uncle Sam’s got some tricks up his sleeve too. The Army Corps of Engineers? They’re building a super-sized levee down in Louisiana, all to keep that salty devil from marching into New Orleans and turning our drinking water into an ocean cocktail.

Now, before you start daydreaming about fresh water and barge deliveries, remember the farmers out in the Midwest? They’re sweating bullets, folks! Water’s scarcer than hen’s teeth, and those barges? They’re crawling slower than a snail at a turtle race.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, we’re on the brink of exceptional drought, the real McCoy, in parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Heck, Louisiana and Mississippi are sizzling hotter than a frying pan in August. You could fry an egg on the sidewalk!

Over in the Midwest, states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri are caught in the same parched trap. “We’ve been teetering on drought, extreme drought since last fall,” says Colin Wellenkamp, the brainiac behind the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

And get this, Tower Rock, a Mississippi gem that’s usually boat-only? Well, it’s become a walk in the park, twice now. But here’s the kicker, road access is a no-go, thanks to pipeline construction. So, if you’re planning to visit, grab your patience and hold onto it.

Meanwhile, salty ocean water’s barging into the scene down south. It’s infiltrating drinking water like an uninvited guest, and the Governor’s not too pleased. They’re building a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee to stop the invasion. “Saltwater wedge up to the French Quarter,” they say? Holy moly!

But that’s not all. The Army Corps is beefing up the riverbed while dredging other parts to keep the traffic flowing. But it’s a slow and costly dance. Barges are on a diet to float, making more trips than a kid with a sweet tooth at a candy store.

There’s a twist in the tale too. El Nino’s flexing its muscles in the Pacific, and it’s making matters worse up north. But here’s the kicker – this isn’t your grandma’s climate change. It’s heat trapped in the system, and it’s rocking our boat.

So, what’s the big takeaway, folks? Unless we invest in some smart climate moves, this Mississippi mess could become a permanent headache as our planet turns up the heat. It’s time to kiss fossil fuels goodbye and save our river. We’re cooking the planet, and the Mississippi’s showing us just how hot it can get.