Japan’s delayed H2A rocket carrying lunar lander to launch on Sept. 7

Japan is gearing up for its inaugural Moon landing attempt, following weather-related postponements in August. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is set to launch its spacecraft on Thursday, aiming to replicate the success of Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the lunar surface.

This mission marks a significant milestone as it’s JAXA’s first-ever Moon landing attempt. A previous attempt by a private Japanese company earlier this year ended in failure.

The spacecraft leading this mission is called SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), and it weighs approximately 200 kg, significantly smaller than the Chandrayaan-3 lander module, which weighed around 1,750 kg. SLIM’s primary objective is to demonstrate pinpoint landing precision, aiming to land within 100 meters of the chosen site. This showcases the capability to land precisely where scientists desire, not just where it’s easy to land.

JAXA emphasizes the importance of “pinpoint” landing technology, not only for lunar missions but for exploring resource-scarce planets as well. Landing on sloping surfaces, like the one near the chosen crater Shioli, presents a significant challenge. SLIM will employ a “two-step landing method” where the main landing gear touches the ground first and then rotates forward to stabilize the spacecraft.

SLIM will take a different route to reach the Moon compared to Chandrayaan-3. Like its Indian counterpart, it won’t rely on a powerful rocket for a direct lunar journey. Instead, it will enter Earth’s orbit first. However, its trajectory differs, with SLIM expected to reach lunar orbit four to six months after launch. This mission involves about three to four months in lunar orbit before the final descent.

The success of SLIM holds the promise of opening new opportunities for frequent lunar and planetary exploration missions using small, lightweight spacecraft. SLIM is equipped with two payloads, enhancing its scientific capabilities.

As we await this momentous lunar landing attempt, the global space community anticipates the valuable data and insights it will contribute to our understanding of the Moon and our potential to explore further destinations in the cosmos.

The upcoming mission by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) represents a remarkable step in the nation’s pursuit of lunar exploration and cutting-edge space technology. After overcoming delays and challenges, JAXA is poised to demonstrate its prowess in precision landing on the lunar surface.

SLIM, with its modest size compared to previous lunar landers, exemplifies JAXA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration. The mission’s emphasis on pinpoint landing within a 100-meter radius underscores the agency’s determination to reach scientifically intriguing lunar sites with unparalleled accuracy. This achievement is essential as our understanding of target astronomical objects continues to evolve, necessitating ever more precise landing techniques.

JAXA’s mission extends beyond the Moon, as the successful demonstration of pinpoint landing opens doors to exploring planets that are even more resource-scarce than our lunar neighbor. As humanity looks beyond our Moon to more distant destinations, such as Mars and beyond, the ability to land with precision will become increasingly critical.

The chosen landing site near the crater Shioli presents a unique challenge due to its sloping terrain. JAXA’s innovative “two-step landing method” demonstrates adaptability and reliability, setting a precedent for future missions that may encounter similar lunar landscapes.

SLIM’s unconventional route to the Moon, similar to Chandrayaan-3, reflects the evolving strategies in lunar exploration. The spacecraft’s trajectory may differ, but its ultimate goal remains to advance our understanding of the lunar surface and its potential as a stepping stone for future deep-space exploration.

As we anticipate SLIM’s lunar arrival and its subsequent scientific investigations, we witness the spirit of collaboration and innovation that drives space agencies worldwide. While the Moon remains our immediate celestial neighbor, it serves as a stepping stone towards a future where humans venture even further into the cosmos.

The global space community eagerly awaits the outcome of this mission, which promises not only to contribute valuable data to lunar science but also to inspire future generations of space explorers to reach for the stars and beyond.