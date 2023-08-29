Indian’s Moon Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

Just a week after India’s historic moon landing, its lunar rover has substantiated the existence of sulfur and identified a range of other elements near the lunar south pole. This significant discovery underscores the strides made by India’s space program in lunar exploration.

Utilizing its laser-induced spectroscope instrument, the rover has identified aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the lunar surface. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) revealed these remarkable findings through a post on its official website.

Descending from the lander of India’s spacecraft after last week’s momentous touchdown near the moon’s south pole, the Chandrayan-3 Rover is now embarking on a series of experiments planned over a span of 14 days, according to ISRO’s statement.

The confirmation of sulfur’s presence was described by ISRO as “unambiguous,” positioning the rover to further explore potential sources of frozen water. This water could play a pivotal role in future astronaut missions, serving as both a resource for drinking water and a valuable ingredient for crafting rocket fuel.

Beyond its water-focused objectives, the rover will delve into other scientific pursuits, including an in-depth study of the moon’s atmosphere and seismic activity, as ISRO Chairman S. Somnath noted.

A recent reprogramming of the rover’s route was carried out on Monday when it encountered a sizable 4-meter-wide crater. The ISRO reported that the rover has now safely recalibrated its trajectory to navigate this lunar terrain.

With a cautious pace of approximately 10 centimeters (4 inches) per second, the rover’s gradual movement minimizes potential damage from the moon’s rugged surface.

This triumph comes on the heels of a failed lunar landing attempt by Russia’s Luna-25, which spiraled into an uncontrolled orbit and ultimately crashed. India’s success reinforces the country’s burgeoning status as a technology and space powerhouse, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an assertive nation making its mark on the global stage.

Having invested an estimated $75 million into this endeavor, India’s successful mission resonates as a testament to its space capabilities and its expanding influence in the realm of technology.

India’s prowess in space exploration has flourished since the 1960s, characterized by its satellite launches for various nations and its milestone achievement of sending an orbiter to Mars in 2014. Future plans include India’s inaugural mission to the International Space Station, a collaborative effort with the United States, slated for the coming year.