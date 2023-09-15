GALAXIES OUTLINE BUBBLE 1 BILLION LIGHT-YEARS WIDE IN SPACE

Astonishing news straight from the cosmos, folks! Astronomers have just pulled back the cosmic curtains to reveal the universe’s first-ever “bubble of galaxies.” Picture this: an absolutely mind-boggling celestial structure, a fossilized relic from the era just after the Big Bang itself, and it’s right here in our galactic backyard.

This cosmic behemoth stretches out over a billion light years, making it a whopping 10,000 times broader than our cozy Milky Way. Wrap your head around that! But what’s even more mind-blowing is that this colossal bubble, a phantom in the night sky, is a mere 820 million light years away, snuggled up in what astronomers casually call the “nearby universe.”

Now, let’s get poetic. This mammoth bubble isn’t just a shapeless void; it’s like a “spherical shell with a heart,” as Daniel Pomarede, a starry-eyed astrophysicist from France’s Atomic Energy Commission, paints the picture. Within that heart lies the Bootes supercluster of galaxies, encircled by a vast cosmic emptiness often dubbed “the Great Nothing.”

Hold onto your space helmets because there’s more! This celestial shell cradles other star-studded superclusters that science already knows about, including the grandiose Sloan Great Wall. Pomarede, who’s part of the team behind this groundbreaking revelation, tells us that this discovery is a piece of a scientific puzzle that’s been in the making for ages.

Flashback to 1970, when the brilliant US cosmologist Jim Peebles, a future Nobel laureate in physics, first spun the theory. He envisioned a chaotic primordial universe, a hot plasma soup where gravity and radiation performed a celestial dance, resulting in sound waves known as baryon acoustic oscillations (BAOs). These sound waves, akin to ripples in a galactic pond, gave birth to these cosmic bubbles.

Fast forward 380,000 years after the Big Bang, and the cosmic oven began to cool, freezing the bubbles’ shapes in time. But here’s the kicker: these bubbles didn’t just stay the same; they expanded alongside the universe itself, turning into time capsules from the era post-Big Bang.

Now, astronomers had caught whispers of BAOs back in 2005, sifting through data from galaxies in our cosmic neighborhood. But this newly unearthed bubble? It’s the first solitary baryon acoustic oscillation of its kind, according to the stargazers.

Now, brace yourselves for a poetic twist. They’ve christened this celestial wonder “Ho’oleilana,” which translates to “sent murmurs of awakening.” The moniker hails from a Hawaiian creation chant, courtesy of Brent Tully, the lead astronomer at the University of Hawaii. Talk about discovering a universe-shifting secret by pure happenstance!

As it turns out, this bubble is so colossally huge that it spills right over the cosmic boundaries of the sky sector they were poring over. To unravel its mysteries, they teamed up with Cullan Howlett, an Australian cosmologist and BAO maestro who used mathematics to sculpt Ho’oleilana’s three-dimensional shape.

Now, here’s the grand finale, folks. This may be the universe’s first, but it’s unlikely to be the last. Europe’s Euclid space telescope, launched not too long ago, possesses a wide-angle cosmic view that could snatch up more of these celestial bubbles. And if that’s not exciting enough, massive radio telescopes called the Square Kilometre Array, under construction in South Africa and Australia, might soon offer us a fresh perspective on galaxies, courtesy of the Southern Hemisphere. The cosmic revelations just keep coming, don’t they?