Boeing Is In Bigger Trouble Than You Think

Months after the exit door to a brand new Boeing 737 Max blew off, the Head of the Allied Pilots Association, Captain Dennis Tajer, has expressed his concerns about the quality and safety of the aircraft.

It’s as if I’m flying a troubled child. Allied Pilots Association / Dennis Tajer

He describes flying a Boeing 737 Max as observing a troubled child. As Head of the Allied Pilots Association, the pilots union for American Airlines, he firmly states that he would never board an aircraft unless it meets safety standards.

However, he admits that he can no longer take the quality of the plane for granted. Tajer explains that he is now in a state of heightened alertness that he has never experienced before on a Boeing aircraft.

The Dreamliner, the aircraft built in John Barnett’s branch. Credit: YouTube/Boeing

This heightened vigilance is his lack of trust in the company’s adherence to the safety processes that have previously ensured smooth travels for pilots and passengers alike over his three-decade career, stemming from the series of incidents and controversies surrounding the Boeing 737 Max.

Boeing’s Issues

Executives are under pressure at Boeing’s new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Each day brings a fresh wave of negative headlines as the company faces pressure from regulators and airlines, significantly damaging its reputation.

Investigation into the matter has revealed the results of a six-week audit conducted on the 737 Max production process at Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems. The audit uncovered multiple instances where both companies failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.

These findings were followed closely by a separate report by an expert panel examining Boeing’s safety culture, highlighting a clear lack of communication between top management and regular staff. The report also indicated that employees were reluctant to report problems due to fears of retaliation.

Modern civil passenger airliner taking off at an airport during sunset. Credit: Shutterstock/Fasttailwind

Adam Dickson, a former senior manager at Boeing who had previously worked on the 737 Max program, verified news of a significant gap between executives and workers on the factory floor. According to him, the culture at Boeing has fostered an environment of distrust for more than a decade. He believes that while additional safety measures and procedures can be implemented, the underlying distrust renders these changes largely ineffective.

Another former employee, John Barnett, who was a quality manager within the 787 Dreamliner program, raised concerns about the push for speedy aircraft production to maximize profits, which he believed had resulted in the adoption of unsafe practices. Tragically, Barnett was found dead in March, further highlighting the seriousness of the issues at hand.

Advice from Experts

Ultimately, experts like Ed Pierson, executive director at the Foundation for Aviation Safety and a former Boeing whistleblower, have this to say: he asserts that while the issues at hand are complex, they are not impossible to fix. Over the years, Pierson has actively advocated for regulators to adopt a firm stance toward the company.

He believes that Boeing, its suppliers, airlines, and government agencies all have the capability to address these challenges effectively. However, Pierson emphasizes that the first crucial step in resolving these problems is honesty.

Boeing headquarters. Credit: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter

He warns that the more they spin the facts and evade responsibility, the longer it will take to find solutions, thereby increasing the associated risks. It is only through a genuine commitment to transparency and accountability that the necessary changes can be made to restore trust in Boeing’s aircraft and ensure the safety of pilots and passengers.

The concerns raised by Captain Dennis Tajer and other experts regarding the quality and safety of the Boeing 737 Max highlight the urgent need for Boeing to address the systemic issues within the company.

The findings of audits and reports have exposed significant flaws in manufacturing quality control and safety culture.

It is imperative that Boeing takes decisive action to rebuild trust, foster open communication, and prioritize safety above all else. Only through a thorough and honest examination of the problems at hand can the necessary changes be made to prevent future incidents and ensure the well-being of all those involved in aviation.