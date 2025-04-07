Discover the Perfect Workout Wardrobe That Won’t Break Your Bank

There are many reasons for hitting the gym. Maybe you’re preparing for bikini season, maintaining your New Year’s resolutions, or a beginner just starting out. Whatever the reason, finding the perfect (and affordable) gym fit can boost your confidence and make you feel good as you get those gains.

Naturally, you’ll want to start looking at the popular brands that everyone is wearing. Some of these brands are GYMSHARK, Alo, Lululemon, and Fabletics. However, these brands tend to be pricey. A higher price is a turn-off for some people, myself included.

Finding the perfect workout clothes can be an unnecessary hassle, especially if you’re a broke college student (like me). However, sometimes the cheaper you go, the quality isn’t as good. So, if you’re looking for cute and affordable gym clothes, keep reading!

Leggings

Leggins, a go-to at the gym | Credit: Shutterstock/insta_photos

Leggings are an absolute need for the gym. Between the versatility of the styles and colors, you can’t go wrong with a good pair of leggings. Not to mention, they’re perfect for in and out of the gym.

When shopping for leggings, I always try to find a breathable material. My favorite pairs always include spandex or polyester. This way, when I’m getting hot and starting to sweat, my legs don’t feel like they’re suffocating in a thick cotton material.

However, one downside to leggings is whether or not they pass the squat test. For those who may not know, this means that if I can see the color of my undergarments when I squat, and there are leggings that have failed the squat test.

Products that are a NEED!

Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Pocketed Leggings – All In Motion from Target | Credit: Target We’re starting strong with these Target leggings. Squat proof. ✅ Stretchy. ✅ Pockets. ✅ If you’re a fan of Offline by Aerie leggings but not the price, I encourage you to try these. I find that they feel the same at half the price. They are breathable and soft, which is a plus for cardio days. The one con I have is that they did fall down, so I had to pull them up every now and then. However, that is minor compared to all the pros.

2. OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging from Aerie – $44.95

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging | Credit: Aerie I couldn’t mention Aerie leggings and not include them. These leggings are perfect for in and out of the gym. They’re breathable, super stretchy, soft like butter, and they pass the squat test. While pricier than their Target counterpart, if you can get them on sale then it’s worth it. The one downside is they don’t have pockets, but I guess you can’t have everything.

They’re good but not worth the money

Nike Zenvy Women’s Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings | Credit: Nike While these leggings are nice, the price is not ideal. While they are super soft and comfortable, they barely pass the squat test. If you were to wear these leggings, I would suggest a long shirt or the same color undergarments. If you plan accordingly, these leggings are sure to make you feel as good as you look.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28″ | Credit: Lululemon Again, these are great leggings, and they pass the squat test, but I cannot get behind the price. The material was not as stretchy as say the Target or Aerie pairs, however, it was still nice. They were also a little on the long side, so I’d recommend trying them on in-store before purchasing.

Honorable mentions worth checking out

Sports Bras

Every gym fit needs one | Credit: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

Every gym fit needs a sports bra. No matter what style you choose, it’s perfect as long as it is supportive and comfortable. However, given the fact that there is a wide variety to choose from, how do you know which is the one for you?

When I pick out my sports bras, I typically try to find ones that feel like a second skin. I don’t want to feel like I’m suffocating while I work out. I also try to find one that’s comfortable around my neck and shoulders. Of course, it has to match the rest of my gym fit, so I typically buy matching sets, which can, unfortunately, raise the price.

Another factor is support. For those with a smaller chest, that isn’t too much of a problem until you hit cardio. This is why I encourage you to try stuff on before you purchase, so you’re finding the most comfortable and supportive fit.

You should seriously consider these

Avia Women’s High Impact Zip Front Sports Bra | Credit: Walmart If you are having doubts about buying a sports bra from Walmart, I encourage you to try this one, it is incredible. It’s super comfortable and soft while still hugging and supporting everywhere it needs to. I find that a bra with a zipper is great because it holds everything in place for intense workouts. This sports bra is perfect for your gym fit and workout wardrobe.

Pink Active Seamless Air High-Impact Sports Bra | Credit: Pink If you liked the vibes of the Walmart bra above, this one is pretty similar. It is longer in length, which is great for those who aren’t fans of tiny sports bras. The material is stretchy and soft, and it supports everything you need it to. It is also breathable, ideal for cardio days when you’re sweating buckets. The one con I have is that the straps can get uncomfortable, so if that’s not your thing, this bra may not be for you.

Good but not great

1. Seamless Logo Sports Bra from Pink – $29.95

Seamless Logo Sports Bra | Credit: Pink This bra is super cute, with stretchy and breathable material, but there is absolutely no support. It’s suitable for easy days at the gym, like stretching or yoga, but it is not ideal for a high-intensity gym session. It is small-chest friendly, but you still won’t feel supported.

2. Avia Medium Support Seamless Racerback Sports Bra from Walmart – $10.98

Avia Medium Support Seamless Racerback Sports Bra | Credit: Walmart This sports bra is an example of how cheap isn’t always better. There is no support, so your chest will feel saggy and grandma-like. The material was fine but made my armpits itchy. Not to mention, it held onto deodorant stains like no tomorrow. There are definitely better options out there. However, if you need a cheap backup bra for laundry days, this is a decent option.

Honorable mentions you may like

Shorts

Shorts are best for summer gym fits | Credit: Shutterstock/Maridav

Shorts are a staple for summer gym fits. Of course, finding the perfect pair can be a hassle. Maybe you want something skintight, like biker shorts, or, if that makes you uncomfortable, something longer that flows around you.

I usually try to find shorts with longer inseams as it feels better when they inevitably roll up at the ends. While I am not the biggest fan of biker shorts, they are normally comfier to work out in than flowy shorts. They also tend to have better pockets which is always a plus.

Like leggings, I look for shorts with breathable, stretchy material that passes the squat test. The squat test is mainly for biker shorts, but it’s still worth checking every pair. One problem you may encounter while shorts shopping is chaffing, however, that is bound to happen with most pairs so you can’t be too picky about that.

Add these to your summer gym fits

1. HeatGear Women’s Shorty from Under Armour – $30

HeatGear Womans Shorty | Credit: Under Armour Remember how I said I like matching sets? These shorts pair perfectly with the Armour Mid Crossback from Under Armour mentioned above in the honorable mentions section. They’re super comfy, breathable, and the best part, squat-proof. If you’re a fan of Nike Pro shorts, these are basically the same thing just a different brand. The one downside is they do roll up in the legs, so you may have to pull them down every now and then.

Women’s Crossover Waistband High Rise Woven Shorts – JoyLab | Credit: Target If you’re not a fan of biker shorts and want something that still complements your body without it being skin-tight, I recommend these. They are comparable to Aerie’s workout shorts for half the price. The material is nice, and it has biker shorts built in. The best part? Those biker shorts are squat-proof and include pockets.

Cute but not for that price

Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6″ | Credit: Lululemon While the material is nice and stretchy, soft, and breathable, I regret to say that these shorts did not pass the squat test. That’s an immediate red flag. You could probably find something similar for half the price on sites like Walmart or Amazon with the same if not better, quality and material. If you were to buy these shorts, I would recommend wearing a long shirt with them to prevent anyone from seeing what they shouldn’t.

Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4″ | Credit: Lululemon I hate putting Lululemon on here twice, but I cannot justify the price. These shorts are so comfy and cute, with nice, stretchy material. They passed the squat test and are a good length. If you wanted something similar, the Target shorts mentioned above give the same fit and feel as these at half the price. Like the other pair above, you could find something similar for half the price on other sites, which makes it easier if you’re looking for something more affordable.

Check out these honorable mentions

Pants

Great for gym fits and everyday wear | Credit: Shutterstock/Wilkopix

I believe that every workout wardrobe needs to have a pair of track/sweatpants. Whether you prefer wearing pants over leggings or are using them as pump covers, you can’t go wrong with a pair of athletic pants. I also find that they are comfier than leggings when it is that time of the month.

I often opt for wide-leg pants because they give my legs more room to breathe compared to cinched joggers. On the same note, I avoid heavy and baggy sweatpants when working out, however, I like to throw on a pair over my leggings in the winter to keep my muscles warm. Keeping your muscles warm after a workout is important, and a warm pair of sweatpants will do that.

A lighter material is often best for an intense workout, however, as I mentioned above, a heavier material is better for the winter. That being said, if you prefer to wear heavier sets over shorts as pump covers, I recommend looking at men’s sweatpants, they tend to have wider leg and a heavier feel. Not to mention deeper pockets, which is always a plus.

My go-to pants for gym fits

1. Manfinity Hypemode Men’s Letter Print Drawstring Waist Pockets Straight Leg Loose Casual Pants from Shein – $10.55

Manfinity Hypemode Men’s Letter Print Drawstring Waist Pockets Straight Leg Loose Casual Pants | Credit: Shein I don’t often buy pants online, especially off of a site like Shein. However, these are perfect for days when you don’t feel like wearing leggings. The material isn’t heavy, which is great for cardio day, and it doesn’t feel like it sticks to your legs when you start to sweat. I highly recommend these if you need a pair of athletic pants.

2. No Boundaries Soft Fleece Wide Leg Cargo Sweatpants from Walmart – $11.98



No Boundaries Soft Fleece Wide Leg Cargo Sweatpants | Credit: Walmart These are the perfect sweatpants for a winter gym fit, or even to use as pump covers when you’re warming up. While it is a fleece material, it doesn’t feel heavy, and it’s quite soft. The wide legs allow room for airflow for your legs so they don’t suffocate, as well as two sets of pockets. These pants are great for summer pump covers, however I would recommend a heavier pair for the winter.

These are the perfect sweatpants for a winter gym fit, or even to use as pump covers when you’re warming up. While it is a fleece material, it doesn’t feel heavy, and it’s quite soft. The wide legs allow room for airflow for your legs so they don’t suffocate, as well as two sets of pockets. These pants are great for summer pump covers, however I would recommend a heavier pair for the winter.

Love them but too expensive

1. Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant from Lululemon – $128

Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pants | Credit: Lululemon These pants are fantastic, however, the price is not. They’re so comfy, the material is soft and breathable, and they’re stretchy. If you want to save money, I wouldn’t recommend these pants, but there are similar pairs out there, especially on Amazon. While it is possible to find something similar for a cheaper price, these pants are absolutely worth the money if you want to treat yourself.

2. Fashion Side Mesh Zip Pants from Adidas – $85

Fashion Side Mesh Zip Pants | Credit: Adidas While I don’t own this specific pair of pants, I have something similar that I thrifted for $2.99. I figured I’d include these because they’re pretty similar but at a wildly different price. These pants are pretty similar to the ones from Shein. However, I’d say the quality is slightly better. They have the same breathable material, and these have zippers on the side, allowing for more airflow.

While there are many options for gym wear, finding the ones that make you feel confident and comfortable are the most important. It makes it even better when those products are affordable, making it easier for college students to find cute gym fits that won’t break their already bank. Of course, besides the products listed above, you can also find great workout gear at thrift stores, on sites like Amazon or Walmart, or even on sites like TikTok shop. The options are endless so go buy your new gym fit and enjoy your workout!