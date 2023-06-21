Connect with us

WHO Certifies Belize as Malaria-Free in a Historic Milestone for the Country

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Belize as being free from malaria
Published

Listen up, folks! We’ve got some remarkable news coming your way. Brace yourselves because Belize, that little gem in Central America, has achieved something truly extraordinary. After 70 long years of relentless efforts, they have finally been certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as malaria-free. Can I get a round of applause?

Picture this: just a few decades ago, Belize was grappling with around 10,000 cases of malaria back in 1994. But fast forward to 2019, and guess what? Zero indigenous cases! That’s right, they’ve completely wiped out the transmission of this sneaky disease.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, couldn’t contain his excitement. He hailed Belize as another shining example of what’s possible when we have the right tools and approach. He dreams of a malaria-free future, and Belize is living proof that dreams do come true.

Now, let’s talk about how Belize pulled off this incredible feat. They teamed up with the Belize Vector Ecology Center to analyze mountains of data on those pesky malaria-carrying mosquitoes. By understanding their density and distribution, Belize was armed with the knowledge to combat them effectively. They spread the word about using insecticide-treated mosquito nets to keep those bloodsuckers at bay. Plus, they trained community workers to provide swift diagnosis and treatment. Talk about being proactive!

But that’s not all. Belize knew that defeating malaria required collaboration. They joined forces with their neighbors, Mexico and Guatemala, in a true display of teamwork. The World Health Organization praised this partnership as “essential” to their success.

And now, let’s give a shoutout to the WHO for their tireless efforts in eradicating malaria worldwide. They have already certified 42 countries and one territory as malaria-free. That’s no small feat!

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, celebrated Belize’s achievement and reminded us that they are the fourth country in the Americas and the second in Central America to earn this remarkable certification within the past five years. Hats off to Belize for paving the way!

So, my friends, let’s raise our glasses to Belize and their triumphant victory over malaria. It’s a shining example of what determination, collaboration, and unwavering commitment can achieve. Together, we can create a world free from the grip of this disease. Kudos to Belize for showing us the way!

