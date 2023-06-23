CDC Urges Precaution Against Measles for Enhanced Protection While Traveling

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging Americans to ensure they are fully protected against measles before traveling internationally this summer. In a health advisory issued recently, the CDC recommends that individuals confirm they have received two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine at least two weeks prior to traveling to areas with active measles outbreaks.

The MMR vaccine provides 97% protection against measles. However, individuals who are unvaccinated are at a significantly high risk of contracting the virus, even with brief exposure. The CDC highlights that a person can become infected with measles by being in a room where an infected individual has been, up to two hours after the infected person has left.

The recommended vaccination schedule for children includes the first dose at 12 to 15 months and the second dose around the time the child starts kindergarten, typically at ages 4 to 6. Teens and adults who have not received the vaccine should get two doses, with at least 28 days between each dose.

There has been an increase in measles cases in the United States in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, with 16 reported cases so far. Eighty-eight percent of these cases have been linked to international travel, and most of the patients had not been vaccinated.

Measles outbreaks are also occurring in other parts of the world, including India, Indonesia, parts of the Middle East, and much of Africa. The United Kingdom has reported 49 cases of measles since the beginning of the year, compared to 54 cases in all of last year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rates for measles declined, leading to pockets of vulnerability. In 2021, a joint report by the CDC and World Health Organization revealed that 40 million children missed at least one dose of the measles vaccine, marking a record high. The groups emphasized that the virus is an imminent global threat.

To prevent measles outbreaks, it is recommended that 95% of a community be vaccinated. The CDC advisory encourages individuals to consult their doctors several weeks before traveling abroad, regardless of the destination, to determine if they or their dependents require the MMR vaccine.

Measles symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash that appears within the first week of illness. Babies and young children are particularly susceptible to serious complications, such as brain swelling and death. In pregnant women, measles can lead to premature birth and low birth weight in infants.

It is important for individuals to stay informed, follow vaccination recommendations, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others against measles, particularly when traveling internationally.

