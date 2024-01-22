YouTuber Who Revealed What It’s Like To Be ”Ugly” Finds Unexpected Love

One YouTuber who claimed that he was ugly has quite a success story that has inspired millions online. This heartwarming love story has caught the attention of many.

Before we get to the good part, let’s review how it all started.

In 2018, the man behind the YouTube channel Never Give Up uploaded a video entitled ”Being Ugly: My Experience”.

He made a 24-minute video explaining in great detail how unhappy he was with his physical appearance.

He listed different parts of his body and face, what he felt was wrong with them, and how many of these problems weren’t things he could control or influence.

The Swedish YouTuber explained that he was feeling quite down and had been drinking. He explained that ‘’every video I come across is with a really attractive or ‘‘normal’’ person. They have no idea how it really is’’.

“My entire life, I have been treated quite bad. I feel really alone, and I feel like I was going to search YouTube for people with the same issue as me, and that is being really unattractive.”

His theory was that this was holding back all elements of his life, particularly finding a romantic partner. Little did he know his problem would soon be resolved.

Man describes his feelings about his appearance. YouTube/NeverGiveUp

The video went viral and ended up getting over 20 million views, but one comment was pinned, where things took a bright turn.

There were many comments in support of the YouTuber, but one particular comment stuck out.

The comment was from a user called Juli.Romina.M, and it said ”I actually think you’re kinda cute tbh. I mean it”.

This proved only to be the beginning as she went on to reach out to the YouTuber through Discord, and the pair began building a connection. This connection quickly evolved into love, and the pair dated long-distance for a while before she flew out to Sweden.

And within a year, the pair got married, according to Juli.Romina.M, who went back to the video to confirm to those interested what had come of her initial comment.

The comment read, “1 year later, I’m his wife.”

“Shortly after the wedding, I remembered the first comment I ever made to him on his channel :p little did I know that the guy that popped up on my YouTube recommended, and I thought he was very cute, was going to be my husband,” she said.

“Funny how destiny works.”

Many fans wished the couple warm and happy wishes and many happy years together.

In a sweet message to his now wife, the Never Give Up YouTube channel’s X page (formally known as Twitter) now has an ‘I love my wonderful Juliana’ message in the bio.